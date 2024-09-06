Dell Technologies and Red Hat team up to bring generative AI to PowerEdge servers

Dell Technologies and Red Hat are teaming up to bring the Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) to Dell's PowerEdge servers, aiming to make it easier to develop, test and deploy generative AI models.

The idea is to help organizations to implement successful AI and machine learning strategies to scale their IT systems and power enterprise applications across their businesses.

"AI by nature requires extensive resources spanning enabled servers, compute power and GPUs,” Joe Fernandes, vice president and general manager, Generative AI Foundation Model Platforms at Red Hat.

“As organizations evaluate and implement GenAI use cases, it is imperative that they build on a platform that is able to scale with their business while also providing the agility to experiment and develop AI-driven innovations.

"By collaborating with Dell Technologies to validate and empower RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge servers, we are enabling customers with greater confidence and flexibility to harness the power of GenAI workloads across hybrid cloud environments and propel their business into the future."

The duo said they're providing a more consistent AI experience on optimized, AI-enabled hardware solutions, all delivered on RHEL AI on Dell PowerEdge. This involves continuously testing and validating hardware solutions, including Nvidia accelerated computing, with RHEL AI.

"In today’s fast-paced market, it is critical for organizations to be equipped with validated and trusted AI-enabled solutions to kick-start their GenAI use cases," said Bob Pette, Nvidia's vice president, enterprise platforms.

"Red Hat and Dell will extend GenAI capabilities for customers with an optimized experience for Nvidia accelerated computing, including Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs, with Dell PowerEdge servers and RHEL AI."

RHEL AI brings together open source-licensed Granite large language models (LLMs) from IBM Research, InstructLab model alignment tools based on the Large-scale Alignment for chatBots (LAB) methodology, and a “community-driven approach” to model development through the InstructLab project.

The solution, which will be available in the third quarter of this year, is packaged as a bootable RHEL image for individual server deployments across the hybrid cloud.

It's included as part of Red Hat OpenShift AI, Red Hat’s hybrid cloud machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, for running models and InstructLab across distributed cluster environments.

"Validating RHEL AI for AI workloads on Dell PowerEdge servers provides customers with greater confidence that the servers, GPUs and foundational platforms are tested and validated on an ongoing basis," said Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Dell Technologies.

"This simplifies the GenAI user experience and accelerates the process to build and deploy critical AI workloads on a trusted software stack."