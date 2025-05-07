SAS wants its AI agents to supercharge workers, not replace them
With a long-term goal to make off-the-shelf AI for every sector, SAS opened its annual conference with a focus on tailor-made models
SAS has announced a new offering to help organizations design and deploy AI agents alongside domain-specific AI models.
Intended to streamline the path to AI adoption across protected industries, SAS Intelligent Decisioning will be made available through the firm’s cloud-based AI and analytics platform SAS Viya.
The announcement was made at SAS Innovate 2025, its annual conference held at the Hilton Orlando in Florida. Underlining the launch, SAS stressed the importance of AI agents that work alongside and enhance human activity, rather than automating or entirely supplanting it.
SAS Intelligent Decisioning will be focused on helping AI teams to design reliable AI agents which show transparent decision making and follow organizational guardrails.
Developers can decide how much autonomy to grant AI agents made on the platform, defining tasks that are better suited to human work or human-agent collaboration due to their complexity or ethical subjectivity.
The platform’s integrated governance capabilities will help leaders track the extent to which AI agents made within it follow data privacy laws, AI regulation, and AI ethics principles.
“SAS Viya builds agents that don’t just act – they decide with purpose, guided by analytics, business rules and adaptability and grounded by decades of SAS’ trusted governance,” said Marinela Profi, global AI market strategy lead at SAS.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
“SAS’ unified, governed, decision-first framework turns AI agents from a science experiment to a business differentiator.”
Domain-specific models for faster adoption
SAS has a long-term goal of making agentic AI faster and easier to adopt, with plans to launch off-the-shelf agents trained to excel in tasks such as supply chain management or data engineering.
While these aren’t yet available, the data and analytics veteran used SAS Innovate as a platform to announce new domain-specific AI models. These can be deployed as-is by SAS customers, or fine-tuned with customer data.
For example, a new Strategic Supply Chain Optimization model helps leaders make data-driven decisions by using enterprise supply chain data to produce demand forecasts, plans for inventory and supply optimization, and efficiency improvements.
Another model, Tax Compliance for Sales Tax, has been billed as helpful for public sector organizations looking to identify tax noncompliance. It was trained on real-world tax data to provide compliance teams with analytics, visualizations, and auditing information to speed up the time taken reviewing tax documents.
SAS also announced models that cross sectoral boundaries. For example, its Document Analysis model can be used to process scanned documents for data analytics and reporting, leaning on traditional automation techniques such as robotic process automation to meet large-scale digitization of paper documents.
The AI Driven Entity Resolution model can also locate and link data across a customer’s ecosystem and has been identified by SAS as useful for many industries including banking, healthcare, the public sector, and insurance. It can also be used for data deduplication, data preparation, and fuzzy matching.
Later in 2025, SAS will release further AI models aimed at fraud decisioning in banking, payment integrity in the healthcare sector, tax compliance in the public sector, and worker safety monitoring in the manufacturing sector.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
-
-
SAS leans on synthetic data and digital twins to support business data demand
News SAS has announced new synthetic data capabilities and support for digital twins in a bid to equip enterprises with concrete platforms for data-driven decision making.
-
How can your business harness agentic AI?
Sponsored Content Agentic AI has the potential to deliver breakthrough productivity gains with frictionless integration and compliance, building on the foundations of existing automation tools…
-
Microsoft says workers should believe the hype with AI tools: Researchers found Copilot users saved three hours per week sifting through emails, gained more focus time, and completed collaborative tasks 20% faster
News Using AI tools paid dividends for some workers, but alternative research shows it could create problems for others down the line.
-
AI-first partnerships: Unlocking scalable growth for business
Industry Insights Channel partners play a vital role in facilitating AI adoption, but there's more to offering support than simple integration
-
Reinventing Procurement: From Cost Center to Innovation Driver
whitepaper
-
Digital Optimisation Paves the Way to Strategic Supplier Management
whitepaper
-
Google Cloud is leaning on all its strengths to support enterprise AI
Analysis Google Cloud made a big statement at its annual conference last week, staking its claim as the go-to provider for enterprise AI adoption.
-
Salesforce wants technicians and tradespeople to take AI agents on the road with them
News Salesforce wants to equip technicians and tradespeople with agentic AI tools to help cut down on cumbersome administrative tasks.
-
Meta executive denies hyping up Llama 4 benchmark scores – but what can users expect from the new models?
News A senior figure at Meta has denied claims that the tech giant boosted performance metrics for its new Llama 4 AI model range following rumors online.
-
Fake it till you make it: 79% of tech workers pretend to know more about AI than they do – and executives are the worst offenders
News Tech industry workers are exaggerating their AI knowledge and skills capabilities, and executives are among the worst offenders, new research shows.