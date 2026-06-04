The channel is heading straight for an AI infrastructure wall

There is a moment in almost every technology wave when the hype runs ahead of the hardware. We are living through that moment right now with AI, and the channel is caught directly in its path.

Over the past two years, the conversation across the channel has been dominated by AI opportunities. Partners have been encouraged to build practices, develop use cases, and position themselves as AI-ready. And to be fair, a lot of good work has happened and continues to.

Many partners helped customers stand up generative AI pilots. Some have built impressive demos. A few have landed genuine early-stage deployments. But here is the problem: pilots are not production, and the infrastructure required to take AI from isolated experiment to enterprise-wide capability is something the majority of channel partners are not yet equipped to deliver.

From pilot to production: where the pain begins

The shift from AI pilot to AI production is where the cracks appear. Organizations that built generative AI proofs-of-concept in isolated environments are discovering that moving to production requires something entirely different.

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Legacy storage architectures cannot provide the high-performance throughput that AI workloads demand. On-premise arrays hit performance ceilings during the training phase. Cloud costs spiral as data volumes grow. What looked like a manageable proof-of-concept suddenly requires a fundamental rethink of the entire IT infrastructure stack. The gravity of legacy data architecture has become an anchor.

The crucial insight that too much of the industry has glossed over is this: AI readiness is infrastructure readiness. If the conversation is not about high-performance storage, data architecture, power, cooling, and network throughput, then it is not really a conversation about AI.

As an industry, there has been too much focus on the magic of large language models and not nearly enough attention paid to the plumbing required to make them work at scale. Customers are arriving at partners with serious production-stage ambitions and discovering that neither side is ready to deliver.

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The data problem nobody wants to talk about

This is where most deployments are failing quietly. Around 80% of the AI infrastructure challenge sits in the data layer, not the tooling layer. You can procure the best GPU clusters available, but if your data is unstructured, unclassified, and effectively unreachable, the results will be poor regardless of what sits on top of it.

A significant proportion of enterprise data exists in this state - sometimes called dark data - information the organization theoretically holds but cannot practically access or process. Without a robust data fabric connecting everything together, AI tooling is an expensive ornament sitting on foundations that cannot support it.

It is worth noting that this is not a new problem. The channel has seen versions of it before, through machine learning initiatives, cloud migration, and ERP modernization, as the saying goes, there’s nothing new under the sun.

What AI has done, however, is amplify the urgency. The market is catching up to what many in the channel have quietly known for some time: data is the deciding factor. Our recent global study of IT decision-makers found that 67% of UK businesses now cite high-quality data as their primary AI success factor, up from just 41% the year before. The gap between ambition and execution is closing - but only for organizations that have confronted the data problem head-on.

Who hits the wall first?

Financial services and healthcare are likely to hit the wall first, and for the same underlying reason, they carry the most stringent data privacy requirements and the largest volumes of legacy data. A traditional bank running core systems on decades-old architecture cannot take the same approach as a cloud-native fintech.

A hospital network managing fragmented patient records across dozens of sites, some of which still exist in physical form, faces a data unification challenge of real complexity. These are environments where the gap between AI ambition and AI infrastructure capability is most exposed, and where channel partners need to offer something more than hardware.

The commercial model hasn't kept up

The technical capability gap is not the only misalignment. The AI era demands a shift from transactional hardware selling toward outcome-based data services, and many partner programs have not caught up.

Partners are still frequently incentivized around capex cycles and point-in-time transactions, while customers increasingly need consumption-based, flexible models that reflect the iterative nature of AI adoption.

If the commercial model does not support how AI infrastructure actually gets built and expanded, the technical capability becomes harder to monetize, even when it exists.

The opportunity is as real as the risk

The risk, if the channel does not respond, is structural. Enterprises that cannot get what they need from existing partner relationships will go elsewhere - either directly to hyperscalers, or to specialist system integrators who have invested in genuine AI infrastructure capability.

Partners who remain purely transactional will find themselves marginalized from the most significant infrastructure projects of the next decade.

The opportunity is equally real for those who move. Our research found that 85% of UK businesses have specific data sovereignty requirements influencing where and how AI workloads are deployed - and that figure is only going to grow as regulation tightens and trust in public cloud for sensitive workloads continues to erode.

Partners who can solve the hybrid cloud puzzle, bridging on-premise infrastructure with cloud services in a way that genuinely meets those requirements, will become significantly more valuable to enterprise customers over the next two to three years.

There is a phrase that captures where we are right now: software may have eaten the world, but hardware is cooking the next course. The AI story has been led by software, by models, applications, and platforms. But the real constraint sits in the infrastructure underneath - the storage, the networking, the data architecture, the power, and the cooling. The channel that builds capability in that layer is the channel that will matter in the years ahead.

The wall is coming. The question is whether you run into it or build the skills to help your customers get over it.