The hidden cost of AI support: Why MSPs still struggle with escalation and repeated diagnosis

Most Managed Service Provider (MSP) service desks already have several layers of automation. From chatbots and self-service portals to AI routing and virtual agents, the tooling is widely used. Some of it resolves tech issues well, ensuring that skilled engineers are not wasting time on password resets and basic access requests.

However, problems usually start when a ticket is passed between multiple teams or arrives without the context needed for troubleshooting.

Even though MSPs are already tracking the usual metrics: ticket volume, average handling time, first-contact resolution, and technician workload, L1 teams can spend huge chunks of the day just trying to gather context. Some support teams jokingly call it the “20 Questions” phase. Who is the user? What device are they using? Has anyone already touched the machine? Did the VPN fail before the update or after it? Is this even the right queue?

A lot of that happens because support teams still lack clear visibility into what users are experiencing on the endpoint. Most MSPs now operate across ticketing, endpoint management, monitoring, remote access, and documentation tools that do not always share information particularly well. So technicians end up jumping between systems trying to piece together context that should already be sitting in front of them.

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According to our analysis presented at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit London recently, saving just one minute of context-switching time across 10,000 monthly tickets equates to 166 hours of recovered support capacity.

That is basically a full-time technician disappearing into tab-switching and context rebuilding, which is not exactly a great use of skilled people.

Escalation is where things really start getting expensive

In reality, many escalations just restart the troubleshooting process from scratch. Support teams have all kinds of names for this: verification tax, re-diagnosis, or ticket ping-pong. In some environments, AI-assisted triage has actually made this harder to spot because tickets arrive looking neatly categorized while still missing critical context.

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Nobody fully trusts the notes attached to the ticket, so the next technician repeats the same checks anyway. And honestly, sometimes they have a point. By the third reassignment, half the ticket notes barely make sense anymore.

That gets expensive fast once senior engineers start getting dragged into tickets that never should have reached them. L2 teams can spend 15–30 minutes rechecking information already confirmed earlier in the support chain. L3 engineers may still insist on verifying the root cause themselves before touching anything important. Leaving some tickets basically on a doomed escalation path from the moment the initial diagnosis goes wrong.

If the underlying ticket data and context are weak, automation can just accelerate bad routing decisions. Tickets land in the wrong queues, bounce between teams, or get escalated before anybody has properly understood the issue in the first place. Some queues basically become dumping grounds for badly categorized tickets.

Why AI support struggles with unpredictable problems

Every MSP wants users to handle the simple stuff themselves rather than flooding the queue with password resets and printer tickets.

The trouble is that self-service tends to fall apart pretty quickly once the issue is no longer straightforward. Somebody reports a “slow laptop.” The system suggests a few generic fixes. Nothing changes. The ticket lands in the wrong queue anyway. Then an L1 tech has to start from scratch, figuring out whether the problem is Wi-Fi, memory usage, a bad update, or some background process chewing through the CPU.

Failed self-service gets expensive fast. Failed self-service attempts can push incident-handling costs from roughly $6 to $53 once escalation and repeated troubleshooting are involved.

Part of the problem stems from AI-driven support tools that are trained on historical ticket data and static workflows, rather than real-time device information. After all, real support environments drift all the time. Devices fall out of policy. VPN issues hit one office but not another.

That is where the bad assumptions creep in. Tickets look neatly categorized even when the underlying diagnosis is wrong. By the time the issue escalates, half of the support recommendations are due to AI hallucinations. Skilled technicians recognize that almost immediately. However, the other automations usually do not.

Reducing wasted effort in the service desk

Just throwing more AI at the service desk doesn’t fix the underlying diagnosis problem. In reality, technicians still spend way too much time piecing together context, rerunning the same diagnostics, and trying to figure out how a ticket even ended up in their queue after failing First Correct Assignment.

Smart MSPs are starting to tackle the problem at the source. They’re rebuilding their self-service portals so users can just explain what’s wrong in plain English, rather than forcing them to pick from clunky categories. After all, no one ever reports a “DHCP lease failure”; they say the internet’s down. L1 techs are also gaining real-time visibility into endpoints, rather than relying on patchy ticket notes and whatever the user happens to mention.

When you can instantly see failed updates, VPN drops, crashed services, or a machine grinding to a halt, you waste a lot less time playing detective. But even with those improvements, most MSPs still hit the same wall: all the important information lives in separate systems.

Ticketing, RMM, monitoring tools, and endpoint agents don’t communicate effectively. So every time a ticket escalates, the next person basically has to start from scratch. That’s why some of the better-run MSPs are now creating a single shared record for endpoint health and diagnostic history. When L1, L2, and L3 are all looking at the same up-to-date facts, you cut out the endless re-checking and stop tickets from getting stuck on a doomed escalation path.

At the end of the day, automation and AI are only as good as the foundation they’re built on. If self-service keeps generating dirty tickets, or tickets keep getting escalated too early, or rebuilt every time they move queues, AI is just helping you make the same mistakes faster. The teams getting real results are the ones giving every support tier access to the same live endpoint context; that’s when AI actually starts pulling its weight.