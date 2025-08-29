IBM and AMD are teaming up to champion 'quantum-centric supercomputing' – but what is it?

IBM and AMD are working together to develop “quantum-centric supercomputing” by combining quantum computing with high-performance computing (HPC).

The two firms said they are looking to develop scalable, open source platforms that could 'redefine the future of computing'.

They said they're exploring how to integrate AMD CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs with IBM quantum computers to efficiently accelerate a new class of emerging algorithms, which neither technology can achieve alone.

The work could also help progress IBM’s vision to deliver fault-tolerant quantum computers by the end of this decade, it said.

“Quantum computing will simulate the natural world and represent information in an entirely new way,” said Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM.

“By exploring how quantum computers from IBM and the advanced high-performance compute technologies of AMD can work together, we will build a powerful hybrid model that pushes past the limits of traditional computing.”

What is quantum-centric supercomputing?

The quantum-centric supercomputing architecture envisaged by the two firms sees quantum computers working in tandem with powerful high-performance computing and AI infrastructure, typically supported by CPUs, GPUs and other compute engines.

This means that different components of a problem could be tackled by the paradigm best suited to solve them - for example, with quantum computers simulating the behavior of atoms and molecules, while classical supercomputers powered by AI handle the massive data analysis.

Together, these technologies could tackle real-world problems at unprecedented speed and scale, said the firms.

The duo are planning an initial demonstration later this year to show how IBM quantum computers can work in tandem with AMD technologies to deploy hybrid quantum-classical workflows.

They said they also plan to look into how open source ecosystems such as Qiskit could boost the development and adoption of new algorithms that leverage quantum-centric supercomputing.

IBM has previous in this domain

IBM has already been working on the integration of quantum and classical computing, recently partnering with RIKEN to deploy and directly connect IBM’s modular quantum computer, IBM Quantum System Two, with Fugaku, one of the world’s fastest classical supercomputers.

It's also been working with organizations including Cleveland Clinic, the Basque government and Lockheed Martin to demonstrate how combining quantum and classical resources can handle complex problems more effectively than classical computers on their own.

AMD, meanwhile, powers the two fastest supercomputers in the world - The El Capitan system at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, California and the Frontier system at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Tennessee - according to the TOP500 list .

“High-performance computing is the foundation for solving the world’s most important challenges,” said Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD.

“As we partner with IBM to explore the convergence of high-performance computing and quantum technologies, we see tremendous opportunities to accelerate discovery and innovation.”

