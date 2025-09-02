The State of Identity Security in 2025: A Survey of 600+ Security Professionals
Cybercriminals are shifting tactics, and identity-based attacks are now outpacing traditional threats. In this brand-new report, Huntress surveyed over 600 IT and security professionals to uncover how identity threats are hitting businesses hard—and what security teams are doing (or not doing) to fight back.
Download the report to explore:
- The top identity threats impacting mid-sized organizations
- Why MFA alone isn’t cutting it anymore
- Where businesses are struggling to detect and respond in time
- What’s driving the rise in ITDR adoption—and how to stay ahead
If you're still treating identity protection as optional, this report might just change your mind.
Get your copy and see where your organization stacks up.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
The Smart Buyer’s Guide to SIEM
whitepaper
-
Productiv AI VisFinal Cut
whitepaper
-
Productiv Shadow AI Teaser
whitepaper
-
Al Adoption & Risk Framework
whitepaper
-
B2B IAM – the hidden value of third-party identities
whitepaper
-
What Works: Real-World Defense in Action
whitepaper
-
IT Orchestration and Automation Starter Kit
whitepaper
-
The Essential Guide to Workflow Automation for IT Teams
whitepaper