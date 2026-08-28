Basware to acquire Trustpair to strengthen payment fraud prevention

Basware has signed an agreement to acquire Trustpair, in a move that will extend its invoice lifecycle management platform into payment fraud prevention.

The acquisition will combine Basware’s invoice lifecycle management platform with Trustpair’s capabilities for validating supplier bank accounts, giving customers protection across the invoice-to-payment process.

Trustpair’s AI-driven platform is designed to verify that payment accounts belong to the intended supplier during onboarding, when account details change, and before payments are authorized.

Basware said the acquisition will allow it to extend its existing invoice fraud and duplicate-detection capabilities through to the point of payment at a time when AI continues to increase risk around supplier impersonation, compromised email accounts, and fraudulent payment instructions.

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“A finance team can do everything right on the invoice and still send the money to the wrong bank account,” explained Basware CEO Jason Kurtz in an announcement. “Basware has spent more than 40 years protecting the invoice. Bringing Basware and Trustpair together extends that protection through the payment itself.

“Together, we will offer the first end-to-end invoice-to-payment assurance in the market, strengthening Financial Integrity and Continuous Compliance across the invoice lifecycle."

Founded in 2017, Trustpair provides automated account validation and risk intelligence to more than 600 organizations and operates across New York, Paris, and London.

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The firm’s SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified platform can work alongside a range of ERP, procurement, and treasury systems, including SAP, Oracle, Coupa, Zycus, Ivalua, JAGGAER and Kyriba.

Following completion of the acquisition, Trustpair will continue to operate independently, with customers able to continue using its technology without changing their providers or existing systems.

Basware said Trustpair will also benefit from the ability to draw upon shared intelligence spanning 2.5 billion invoices and 20 million suppliers to strengthen its validation models and expand its market reach.

Commenting on the deal, Trustpair co-founder and CEO Baptiste Collot said access to Basware’s resources will enable the company to grow beyond what it could have achieved on its own.

"Trustpair was built around a simple belief: approving the right invoice is not enough if the money ultimately reaches the wrong account,” he said.

“By bringing our capabilities together, we see the opportunity to give finance teams stronger protection across the full journey, from supplier onboarding and invoice approval through payment.”

The proposed acquisition is the latest in a string of buys for Basware over the last three years, following its purchases of Glantus, AP Matching, and Redmap.

The deal is expected to close later in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

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