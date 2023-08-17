Bitdefender snaps up Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security

Bitdefender has expanded the attack surface monitoring capabilities of its product and services portfolio with the acquisition of Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security.

The cyber security firm said the addition will enable its business customers around the world to tackle a broader range of security challenges, including misconfiguration and vulnerability detection, governance, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“As multi-cloud adoption rapidly grows across all industries, organizations face an unprecedented struggle to efficiently manage thousands of configuration settings, permissions, identities, and entitlements to remain secure and compliant,” said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO at Bitdefender, in an announcement.

“The acquisition of Horangi enables Bitdefender to help customers address these struggles head-on and is a significant milestone in our security solution strategy, paving the way for continuing innovation.”

Back in April, Bitdefender released the findings of its 2023 Cybersecurity Assessment Report, which surveyed 400 global IT and cyber security professionals on their top security concerns, practices, and key challenges.

It found that extending cyber security capabilities across environments and the complexity of security solutions were their top current challenges (both at 43%), followed by a lack of the necessary security skill sets (36%).

In a bid to tackle these issues, Bitdefender’s GravityZone unified risk and security analytics platform will now leverage Horangi’s cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) solutions.

The firm said this will provide its business customers, MSP, and channel partners with critical cloud security governance and compliance capabilities, as well as high-level threat prevention, protection, attack detection, and incident response .

The company is also adding Horangi’s cyber security services practice, which includes a team of CREST-certified security analysts, penetration testers , red teams , and security consultants.

Bitdefender said the services portfolio will “complement and extend” its own managed detection and response (MDR) services and bolster its existing team of advanced cyber security practitioners.

For Horangi itself, co-founder and CEO Paul Hadjy said the acquisition marks an “an exciting new chapter” for the company.

“Our strategic initiative with Bitdefender aligns perfectly with our founding vision for the company - to protect businesses from cyber crime,” he said. “Together, there are enormous opportunities ahead for our business and for our customers.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.