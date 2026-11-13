ClickHouse expands enterprise platform with Xata acquisition

ClickHouse has announced an expansion of its enterprise data platform, alongside the acquisition of agent-native Postgres specialist Xata.

The expansion includes the integration of a transactional database, observability, cyber security, and AI engineering into a single platform.

ClickHouse said the move aims to unify traditionally siloed systems as enterprises look to tackle increasingly demanding AI workloads, while helping to address the cost of running AI applications as agents generate unpredictable volumes of queries across multiple systems.

The expansion focuses on four key areas at the heart of enterprise AI infrastructure.

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The first, ClickHouse Managed Postgres , brings transnational data onto the platform, while ClickHouse Observability and ClickHouse Security – built on technology acquired as part of the firm’s recent acquisition of RunReveal – adds tools for managing logs, traces, and security telemetry.

Additionally, Langfuse, the open-source AI engineering platform acquired by ClickHouse back in January 2026, adds an AI gateway designed to give organizations visibility and control over how AI models are used across their applications.

The latest additions run on the same open, composable foundation as ClickHouse’s analytics engine, which the company said will allow developers to build, observe, and secure data-intensive applications within a single platform.

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Expanding Postgres capabilities with Xata

ClickHouse also revealed that it is strengthening its Managed Postgres offering with new capabilities made possible by its acquisition of Xata.

The enhanced functionality will enable developers to branch and clone databases instantly, creating isolated Postgres environments for development and testing, as well as lay the foundations for a dedicated database tier designed for AI agents.

The vendor said the instant database branching, cloning, and scale-to-zero environments functionality are planned additions to its Managed Postgres offering, which is available now via ClickHouse Cloud.

Elsewhere, ClickHouse Observability and the open-source Langfuse AI Gateway are available in public beta, while ClickHouse Security is in private preview, with access by request.

Growing enterprise adoption

ClickHouse said it now serves more than 5,000 customers, which include DoorDash, Ramp, Meta, Tesla, Cisco, and Visa.

According to the company, Latin American commerce and fintech platform Mercado Libre uses its observability offering to process 400 million spans per minute, achieving queries up to 75 times faster and around 89% compression to help reduce infrastructure costs.

Physical Intelligence, a company that develops general-purpose AI for the physical world, has also expanded its use of ClickHouse’s platform beyond observability.

“Building robotics foundation models means making sense of billions of annotations and telemetry records,” explained Physical Intelligence engineer Karan Dhabalia. “We started with ClickHouse for observability, then expanded into real-time analytics, Postgres, and AI development with Langfuse.

“This shared foundation simplifies operations and helps our researchers develop better models. With ClickHouse Security now in private preview, we’re excited to see the platform grow.”

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