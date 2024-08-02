Mimecast snaps up Code42 to boost insider threat protection

Human risk management platform provider Mimecast has announced the acquisition of insider threat management and data loss prevention specialist Code42.

Founded in 2001, Minneapolis-headquartered Code42 provides cloud-native insider threat management and data loss prevention capabilities to help organizations protect their critical data from exposure, loss, leak, and theft, while also working to accelerate incident response times.

The firm’s acquisition builds on an existing technology partnership between the two companies and will see Mimecast integrate Code42’s solution suite into its HRM platform to expand its insider threat and response capabilities.

In an announcement, Mimecast said the move marks the next step in its ambition to revolutionize how organizations tackle human-related security risks.

“Mimecast’s platform stands out in our crowded industry by focusing specifically on the critical moment of risk—a person opening their laptop,” commented Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO at Mimecast.

“Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that is engineered to offer complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems, enabling intervention that helps them prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration.

“Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”

Mimecast’s AI-powered, API-enabled HRM platform works to protect organizations from cyber threats, integrating technology with human-centric pathways to improve visibility and strategic insight. The firm currently works with 42,000 businesses around the world, tackling both insider risk and external threats.

Mimecast said its acquisition of Code42 and the integration of its security capabilities reinforces its ongoing strategy to tackle human risk through its HRM platform, as well as its Mimecast Engage human risk awareness and training offering.

Post-acquisition, Mimecast said it will continue to maintain and support Code42’s existing customer base. Code42’s Incydr offering is now available for sale to Mimecast customers, while integration with the Mimecast platform will take place over the coming months, the firm revealed.

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today,” said Joe Payne, Code42’s president and CEO. “Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, web, cloud, and more.

“By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”

Code42 was advised in its sale by Pipe Sandler & Co. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.