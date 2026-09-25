Nutanix snaps up Ryax Technologies to strengthen enterprise AI initiatives

Nutanix has announced the acquisition of Ryax Technologies, a France-based specialist in AI-driven compute orchestration and management.

The deal will see Ryax’s advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities integrated directly into the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) as well as the firm’s Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) offering.

The addition is designed to strengthen Nutanix’s ability to help organizations build, run, and govern agentic AI as enterprise demand for efficient inference workloads continues to increase.

According to the company, many organizations have split their compute across private data centers, hyperscalers, and neoclouds in order to find available capacity amid GPU shortages and fragmented infrastructure issues.

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Additionally, many enterprises are struggling to push AI projects into production due to the significant infrastructure integration and manual configuration that is required.

By integrating Ryax’s technology, Nutanix said it is adding the ability to automate the underlying infrastructure, data, hardware, and code to help customers deploy their AI projects faster, more reliably, and at a more manageable cost.

"Our acquisition of Ryax helps to directly answer the challenges enterprises face today with agentic AI infrastructure management,” said Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami . “The acquisition marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to simplifying enterprise AI at scale.”

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The vendor said it will integrate the Ryax platform into future releases of NKP and NAI, with the Ryax team to join Nutanix in France

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Ryax team to Nutanix as we continue to deliver on our promise to help customers safely run AI, applications and data anywhere," Ramaswami added.

Targeting critical architectural capabilities

With its acquisition of Ryax, Nutanix said it is expanding its platform around two critical architectural capabilities: intelligent resource optimization and AI-aware smart scheduling.

On the intelligent resource optimization front, Ryax’s technology will enable customers to effectively leverage available computing resources – including GPUs and CPUs – to improve performance and reduce waste.

Meanwhile, the integration will also enable organizations to automatically place AI workloads on cost-effective hardware to help maximize performance and budget.

According to the companies, these capabilities are geared towards helping customers advance their AI initiatives through improved infrastructure efficiency, managing costs, as well as more efficient use of existing hardware.

“The Ryax platform was built to give enterprises seamless execution across hybrid infrastructure, like private data centers, hyperscalers and neoclouds, handling the backend complexity so teams can deploy, scale and manage AI workflows from day one,” commented Ryax CEO Andry Razafinjatovo.

“By combining our technology and talented team with Nutanix and its hybrid cloud platform, we will further empower organisations to accelerate their agentic AI initiatives seamlessly, wherever their infrastructure lives.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but Nutanix said the financial impact is not material to the business.

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