Orbus Software acquires business architecture specialist Capsifi

Enterprise transformation platform provider Orbus Software has announced its first acquisition, snapping up Sydney-based business architecture solutions provider Capsifi.

The move will combine the expertise of the two SaaS companies to offer customers an end-to-end, cloud-native strategic enterprise platform, Orbus said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, Capsifi provides a business architecture-led platform designed that combines live data insights with strategic modelling to equip organizations with a holistic control center for transformation and driving growth.

Orbus’ own platform, OrbusInfinity, enables enterprises to create a digital blueprint of their organization for greater visualization and control of their IT landscapes.

By integrating Capsifi’s capabilities into OrbusInfinity, Orbus said customers will benefit from a ‘comprehensive strategic enterprise platform’ that delivers robust business architecture capabilities to allow leadership teams to have strategy conversations with business stakeholders.

The expanded platform will also equip architecture, strategy, and transformation teams with deep insights and an ability to influence the technologies that underpin their operations, the firm added, while executive leadership will benefit from an enriched digital command center.

The pair also share a joint focus on R&D investment into AI technologies aimed at driving customers’ efficiency.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an announcement, Gareth Burton, Orbus Software’s CEO, said the acquisition will “create the most comprehensive, cloud native enterprise architecture (EA) platform” in its market.

“Combining two leading SaaS platforms provides a considerable uplift to our business architecture offering, the ability to engage with new buyers, for example in business transformation and strategy teams, and expands the value proposition for OrbusInfinity and our customers; with an enhanced strategic lens to help enterprises ‘transform smarter’,” he explained.

Expansion

Founded in 2004, Orbus Software serves around 700 customers across more than 50 countries and employs around 300 employees at its offices in New York, London, Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, and Katowice.

With this acquisition, the firm said it is extending its global reach through Capsifi’s expertise and focus across the APAC region, as well as reinforcing its industry experience in key sectors such as insurance, financial services, retail and manufacturing, government, and healthcare.

For Capsifi, company CEO Ian McAdam said Orbus will bring ‘powerful new features’ to the table such as native iPaaS, AI, and workflow automation engine OrbusInfinity Flow, and online diagramming via OrbusInfinity Draw.

“Together, we’re bringing our vision of the ‘enterprise command center’ to life – a comprehensive platform that connects technology with business strategy,” he said.

“Our combined solution will offer unmatched support for customers' transformation journeys, helping them speed up decision-making, streamline operations, and align resources with strategic goals for a fully integrated approach.”

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Amazon Business) Discover how AI and ML are influencing procurement

Additionally, the move paves the way for a digital twin of the organization (DTO) platform that combines EA models with live business performance and operational data to create a seamless flow of insights and a comprehensive, real-time model of the business.

Orbus said both companies see DTO as the natural evolution of EA platforms that will eventually drive all enterprise transformation decisions, enabling organizations to test, refine, and adapt strategic initiatives in real time to reduce risks and improve change management.