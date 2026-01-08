Ping Identity snaps up Keyless to tackle AI-powered security threats

Digital identity specialist Ping Identity has acquired biometric authentication firm Keyless, bringing zero-knowledge biometrics and advanced re-verification capabilities to its identity security platform.

The move aims to bolster verified trust across the enterprise by expanding access to device-independent, cryptographically protected biometric authentication and re-verification, as AI security threats grow in sophistication.

Available to Ping customers now, Keyless offers patented zero-knowledge biometrics technology that enables speedy multi-factor authentication and user re-verification in under 300 milliseconds.

Each re-verification deploys advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure biometric data is never stored in retrievable or reconstructable form – eliminating the need for a dedicated device in the battle against impersonation, deepfakes, and account takeover attacks.

In an announcement, Andre Durand, Ping’s CEO and founder, said the acquisition of the London-headquartered company comes as AI continues to accelerate identity-based security attacks.

“Authentication must be resilient and simple to use, while simultaneously ensuring the originally verified user is who they say they are,” he explained. “Keyless delivers privacy-preserving biometrics that make strong verification effortless.

“Now that the acquisition is complete, we can bring this simplicity and strength to customers across every digital interaction.”

Continuous identity assurance

By integrating Keyless’ technology with its own security platform, Ping said the expanded offering is primed for customer, workforce, and B2B identity use cases.

Enterprises gain the ability to support continuous identity assurance across all stages of the identity lifecycle, prevent account takeover and identity fraud with a single glance, as well as implement passwordless multifactor authentication (MFA) and seamless single sign-on.

The combined capabilities enable mobile and frontline workers to re-verify in under 300ms, while protecting critical user activity such as account creation and recovery, in line with global privacy and security regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, eIDAS 2.0, and PSD3.

Andrea Carmignani, CEO and co-founder of Keyless, described the acquisition as a “major milestone” for the company that will help scale its technology globally.

“Zero-Knowledge Biometrics allow organisations to re-verify the originally verified identity across the entire journey—onboarding, access, step up, and recovery—without ever exposing biometric data,” he said. “Together with Ping, we can deliver that level of protection at a global scale.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

