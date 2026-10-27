Previder enters UK market with Wanstor acquisition

Previder has announced the acquisition of London-based managed service provider (MSP) Wanstor, as the Dutch IT solutions provider continues its international expansion.

The deal marks the company’s entry into the UK market, building on its established presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Previder, a part of the Odin Group, specializes in helping organizations build, manage, and secure their IT environments, offering expertise across cloud, infrastructure, cyber security, digital workplaces, data, and AI.

The firm employs 650 IT specialists and operates its own data centers located in the Netherlands.

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Founded in 2002, Wanstor provides a range of IT services across cyber security, cloud, data, and AI, backed by 24/7 service desk support. The company has around 200 employees on its books.

Previder said Wanstor’s services target three key areas: enhancing the user experience, ensuring the responsible adoption of AI technologies, as well as strengthening security and digital resilience.

In an announcement, Odin Group CEO Arno Witvliet described UK MSP’s services and wider vision as “closely aligned” with Previder’s.

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“We share the belief that technology creates real value when organisations can use it securely, reliably and with a clear purpose,” he said. “Wanstor’s presence and expertise provide us with a strong foundation in the UK and create significant opportunities for us to grow together.”

International growth ambitions

The Wanstor acquisition is the latest phase of Previder’s international growth plans and further expands its reach across North-West Europe following its recent purchase of Belgian IT service provider AppSys ICT Group. Last year, the MSP also snapped up Belgian IT firm Assyst Europe.

By extending its operations to the UK, the company is looking to create a broader international platform for sharing expertise and strengthening support through local teams.

The MSP said Wanstor’s established UK market presence, combined with its local expertise and existing customer relationships, will provide a solid platform for growth in the region while retaining a local service delivery model.

For Wanstor, company CEO Francesca White said the acquisition represents “an exciting next step” for the business that will help create fresh opportunities for its own future growth.

“We will retain the local commitment and customer intimacy that define our organization, while gaining access to a broader pool of knowledge, capacity and expertise across the group,” she explained.

“This gives us a stronger foundation to develop our services and help customers respond to evolving technology, security and operational need.”

Clearwater acted as exclusive sell-side advisor to Wanstor. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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