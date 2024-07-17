Brightsolid names Tony Capper as new regional sales director
The IT sector veteran will spearhead sales development as part of Brightsolid’s UK expansion plans
Brightsolid has announced the appointment of Tony Capper as regional sales director as the Scottish cloud services provider looks to drive growth across the UK.
A seasoned industry veteran, Capper brings more than 25 years’ experience from various IT and computing sales leadership roles. Most recently, he served as sales director at ClimbUK and has previously held similar positions at Cloud Gateway, Sales Geek, Accessplanit, MSG Global Solutions, and more.
In his new role as regional sales director at Brightsolid, Capper will be based out of the firm’s new Manchester office and will lead sales development as part of its strategic growth plans for the UK.
“With Brightsolid already recognized as one of Scotland’s leading cloud services providers, we will initially be seeking to work with public and private sector organizations across the North of England from our new Manchester office, from which we will also be leading the expansion of our service offering across the UK,” Capper said.
Founded in 1995, Dundee-headquartered Brightsolid specializes in the provision of managed hybrid cloud and cybersecurity services for SMEs and public sector organizations, including business critical managed hosting, high-speed connectivity, and disaster and recovery services.
The firm operates two data centers located in Dundee and Aberdeen and serves a client portfolio that includes Aberdeenshire Council, Albert Bartlett, Capita, Dundee City Council, Network ROI, Shell, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and the University of Dundee.
Brightsolid expansion continues
Recently, the company announced the opening of a new office in Manchester city center as part of its first expansion into England.
At the time, Brightsolid said the new location will provide a springboard for the growth of its service offering across the UK and revealed plans to generate a 50% increase in sales and technical service staff over the next two years.
As regional sales director, Capper will now spearhead the firm’s efforts to grow its client portfolio across the north of England and beyond.
“Brightsolid works in collaboration with customers to create unique cloud solutions tailored to each organization,” Capper said.
“We help hundreds of organizations unlock the power, flexibility and cost-effectiveness of cloud, while delivering some of the UK’s best security and backup solutions.
“As leading hybrid cloud experts, our dedicated tier III designed data centers also ensure our clients’ critical IT infrastructure is secure, while providing industry-leading accessibility, connectivity, and scalability.”
