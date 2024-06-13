Devoteam snaps up UK cloud specialist Ubertas Consulting

AI-driven technology consultancy Devoteam has announced the acquisition of Ubertas Consulting, an AWS-focused consultancy based in the UK.

Founded in 1995, Devoteam specializes in cloud platforms, cyber security, data, and sustainability, and has grown to incorporate more than 12,000 tech-native employees across the EMEA region.

Devoteam A Cloud is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with teams located in various countries across the region, including the UK.

The firm’s targeted acquisition of Ubertas is the company’s first AWS ecosystem-related purchase since 2017 and its first within the UK market.

In an announcement, Devoteam said the move will strengthen its Amazon Cloud presence and expand its reach to strengthen its position as a leading AWS provider across the UK and Ireland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I’m thrilled to unveil the strategic acquisition of Ubertas Consulting, a leading AWS specialist consultancy firm in the UK, marking a significant milestone in Devoteam's growth trajectory and commitment to deliver unparalleled Cloud solutions across EMEA,” commented Bruno Mota, Group vice president of Devoteam A-Cloud.

“This strategic move reinforces our vision to provide enhanced customer value through expanded knowledge and an unwavering business focus on driving innovation and transformation in the cloud computing landscape.”

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Ubertas specializes in helping UK businesses architect, migrate, modernize, and support complex or legacy applications on the AWS platform.

Founded in 2007, the firm is also a part of the AWS Well-Architect Framework, which focuses on ensuring client environments adhere to AWS best practice.

John Lacey, co-founder and managing partner at Ubertas, said the acquisition marks the next stage of the company’s development.

“Over the past six years, Ubertas Consulting has become recognized as a leading AWS delivery and consulting partner, and today we take another giant step forward as we join the Devoteam group,” he said.

“I am thrilled and proud to be part of the Devoteam as I know together we will add more value, as well as technical and business-edge to the solutions and services we deliver to our clients, whatever stage they are at in their AWS Cloud journey.”

Devoteam eyes broader portfolio expansion

With the integration of Ubertas’ staff and expertise, Devoteam said it will gain a mature AWS service organization that offers innovative go-to-market services and strong UK reputation, while Ubertas itself will benefit from Devoteam’s broader service portfolio and global reach.

“Uniting with Devoteam accelerates our mission to create the leading UK AWS Cloud practice, forming a more powerful and competitive entity in the market, delivered through the talent of our people,” commented Steven Crowley, co-founder and managing partner at Ubertas.

“I am incredibly excited by the opportunity to enable more customers with market-leading solutions and services as they look to modernize, build, and bring innovation with AWS.”