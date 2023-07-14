How can CIOs adapt to change?
Successful executives understand their people, tech, and wider company vision
When you consider the roles that hold influence over business decisions and operations, which come to mind? Doubtless, the CEO and CFO, as well as the COO if you have one. The CMO may also be there – but what about the CIO or CTO?
The advent of cloud computing, bring your own device (BYOD), and increasing cyber security threats were all supposed to coincide with CIOs finally having their seat at the table. ITPro has published articles on exactly this trend.
But it seems that in some areas, this shift is stalling or even reversing.
In this episode, Jane and Rory are joined by Anthony Byrne, EY partner leading technology practice for the UK and Ireland to discuss what’s behind this regression and the changing role that CIOs must play.
Highlights
“The spectrum of what we're asking a CIO to do is absolutely huge, keeping the lights on 24 hours a day, while trying to, while trying to innovate is a massive task for anybody.”
“I think that if you're a traditional business, and you start creating too many roles that are based on the products, as opposed to the vision of your business, then I think you're going to create fear and create distance from this opportunity.”
“I think the modern CIO needs to understand the business as well as the COO. So they need to basically spend time in the operation, understanding what people are feeling, what their experiences they need to innovate with their peers about how the world could be different.”
Footnotes
- What is BYOD?
- Majority of CIOs plan to expand their IT teams despite shrinking budgets
- Why people management skills are key to being a CIO
- How CIOs and CTOs can collaborate more effectively
- IT Pro Podcast: Are chief metaverse officers here to stay?
- Protecting CIOs' IT budgets is "paramount" in maintaining business growth
- Why business leaders – not technologists – make the best CIOs
Rory Bathgate is a staff writer at ITPro
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing and graphic design alongside good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with BA in English and American Literature, Rory took an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, after four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
