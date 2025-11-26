How channel-supported smart decisions can pay off now and in the future
How can partners help retailers make smarter IT investments this Black Friday?
Black Friday is the ultimate moment of truth for the retail sector. The stakes are immense: smooth performance can lead to record profits, but even a brief period of downtime can be catastrophic for any major retailer, resulting in revenue loss and lasting brand damage.
As this critical trading period is upon us, customers are looking for expertise to move beyond basic monitoring and achieve greater integration within their IT environment. Consulting partners are stepping up to be trusted advisors - moving retailers to a state of ‘intelligent observability’ that ensures both performance and critical business agility.
Retailers are battling with frequent outages and downtime that severely impact their business, according to recent research. The median cost of high-business outages for retailers globally is $1 million per hour. In EMEA, more than one-third (35 percent) of retail organizations experience high-impact outages at least once a week. As such, finding an IT partner that can provide the right solutions to reduce these business risks is a high priority for many retailers.
Why partner support is critical for peak season
Partners understand that the retail business is inherently seasonal. They know that at specific, critical times of the year — such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the entire holiday shopping window — retailers require intensive cooperation, heightened attention, and often faster rollouts and deployments from their IT partner to execute and deliver. The need to rapidly and flexibly scale support up and down is an essential component of the relationship.
For partners to add true, measurable value for retailers, they must be able to directly connect their activity and investment to the key KPIs and business outcomes of senior retail executives, such as reducing cart abandonment, increasing uptime, or improving time-to-market for new features.
Channel partners must prove that investments in digital transformation and data-driven strategies are delivering tangible business outcomes and a clear return on investment (ROI). This is absolutely essential to set the foundations for a long-term and successful partnership that extends far beyond a single annual trading peak.
Defining partner value for retailers
This necessity for demonstrable ROI requires partners to take a highly consultative approach. They must dive deep to identify the retailer's specific, unique challenges (whether they relate to supply chain bottlenecks, conversion funnels, or application performance)and then design a holistic technology roadmap and process framework to achieve those commercial outcomes.
Many modern retailers are actively seeking partners that can truly transform the enormous amounts of data they collect from their customers, every day, into actionable business insights that can drive greater revenues and deliver an overall better customer experience.
Partners are rapidly evolving their core propositions in order to meet these changing needs from retailers ahead of Black Friday. Observability has become a key component of that success story, dramatically improving uptime and operational resilience, turning complex performance data into new commercial opportunities, and realizing cost savings even before the Black Friday rush has officially started.
Elevating telemetry to business insight
The channel’s greatest asset in this endeavor is the ability to unlock the true business value of technical data. For example, we’ve seen our partners leverage our programmability capabilities to build sophisticated, custom dashboards that elevate telemetry data from the IT operations centre right up to the business executive.
This direct connection between technical health and commercial outcomes is game-changing. We saw a powerful demonstration of this last year during Black Friday with a major UK retailer.
Our partners helped them deploy a number of custom dashboards that surfaced sales performance data in real time. This unprecedented visibility allowed critical teams like MarTech and FinOps to pivot and adapt instantaneously to emerging buying trends and user experience fluctuations, optimising marketing campaigns and managing infrastructure costs on the fly. This fundamentally moves observability from being just a technical diagnostic tool to a core, real-time decision-making platform.
Driving operational resilience with intelligent observability
Partners are embracing our evolution from traditional observability to intelligent observability. This critical evolution is centred on integrating our technology into a retailer's systems of record and action. By driving this deep, two-way integration, partners are embedding high-context telemetry data directly into core operational systems — from ServiceNow for automated incident management to SAP for supply chain fortification and beyond.
This integrated approach dramatically improves operational resilience and uptime. In an era where a single hour of downtime can be severe, the more telemetry data with business context is integrated into day-to-day operations and core systems, the greater the resilience.
Our partners are the crucial force maturing the adoption of observability within these organizations, ensuring that performance insights aren't siloed within IT teams but are actively used to pre-empt issues, accelerate resolution, and build an unshakeable digital foundation ready for peak trading.
The channel partner’s role has decisively shifted from a simple deployer of technology to a strategic consultant, guiding retailers to an integrated, resilient architecture. This move to Intelligent Observability is the smart, strategic investment that will truly define the winners this Black Friday.
Jon Lingard is the global head of alliances and channels at New Relic, where he drives partner-led revenue, managed services growth and customer success.
With over 20 years of sales leadership experience from start-ups, to scale-ups, and global ISVs, Jon is passionate and accomplished at building and executing sales motions that leverage the full eco-system of partner value for revenue and consumption growth.
