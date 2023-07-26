Addressing the gender divide in the Channel

Tech forms a crucial element of any organisation’s future growth ambitions. Yet, as is the case for many industries, the sector has suffered from macro-economic uncertainty and is plagued by a skills gap that threatens to put a pause on plans for growth and innovation.

Nearly four-in-five employers globally report difficulty finding the skilled talent they need. The issue is even more apparent as estimates suggest that 375 million workers will need new skills in the next two years alone.

With the rise of generative AI dominating business agendas in the first half of 2023, studies show that the technology has the potential to impact 300 million full time jobs, as 18% of work globally can be automated.

Celine Cazali Social Links Navigation Chief Partner Officer at SAP UK & Ireland Celine Cazali has been Chief Partner Officer at SAP UK & Ireland since January 2022. She is responsible for managing strategic partnerships with SAP’s global system integrators, hyperscaler partners and SAP solution extension partners. Cazali is focused on developing a strong and trusted ecosystem to drive profitable, sustainable business for both SAP UK & Ireland and its valued partners, delivering world-class customer outcomes.

While the demand for digitally skilled talent continues to rise, women hold only 17% of major technology jobs today and make up only 20% of information and technology graduates. We cannot expect digital services to be accessible, and therefore beneficial, for all if there is not equal representation in developing and maintaining them.

As women continue to be underrepresented in STEM, from education into the workplace, they miss the vital opportunity to learn, develop, and upskill in increasingly critical fields .

Each and every new innovation provides us the opportunity to reflect on the role women have, and should have, in shaping our future and driving the push towards digital. As a woman working in the tech industry, I understand how much value women have to offer the industry, particularly against a backdrop of increasing demand for digital skills.

Now more than ever, we should be supporting women and promoting technology careers, helping both them and the sector to reach their full potential.

Nurturing a diverse STEM workforce

With rising demand for digital skills, it is imperative that there are equal opportunities for women to develop these skills and be involved in the sector.

Currently, with the UK Government pushing its AI and emerging technologies agenda, there is significant potential for innovation – and we must promote this further to ensure our industry remains balanced.

There are simply too many biases. Typically, when we think of the technology industry, we usually associate it with young white men in developer roles . These stereotypes often originate in the experiences and ideologies we encountered in our childhood and school years and are more often than not, very wrong.

The fact that the IT industry is much more diverse, both in terms of the workforce and the roles that exist within it, is often overlooked, which is why it is so critical we promote a diverse group of role models to young people.

By encouraging children and teenagers to undertake STEM courses, giving them the confidence to find their place within the industry, we can begin to move the needle.

Making the case for equal representation

An often overlooked area of the industry is the channel, as it is not the stereotypical technology role we’re used to hearing about. There are huge opportunities for women wanting to work in the sector though.

I myself have had the pleasure to collaborate with so many talented fantastic women, and the space allows women with the opportunity to build real, long-lasting relationships and work on mid-term initiatives from start to finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images) How the channel can maximize market opportunities for business growth

In my experience, the channel industry is doing better than most. It is balanced, attracting people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences, and a brilliant opportunity for women to build a strong network with partners, sales leadership teams and customers.

It also provides women with the opportunity to inhabit roles of influence. We have so much to gain from, and also offer, the industry – and it’s our role to help others realise the opportunities for them.

Flexibility as a pathway to inclusivity

In the past, women have faced barriers to progressing in their careers because of childcare and family commitments, but since the pandemic this concept has been truly flipped on its head.

Home and hybrid working offer greater flexibility, empowering women to make their role work for them. Additionally, businesses have realized that the once-prevalent 9-5 structure is not always fit for purpose.

Trust in employees is critical to this. Open communication between managers and employees right from the very beginning can guarantee a combined feeling of support and security in their role irrespective of their personal situations.

People managers also have a powerful influence on an employee’s sense of belonging, which can have a huge impact on the retention of any employee working in any industry.

However, particularly for an industry that’s male dominated, ensuring women feel like they have a role within the business can be the difference between them choosing to leave, stay or return to the industry.

Overhauling the status quo

The channel, and technology industry as a whole, is a fantastic place to attract and retain women, where individuals can build trusted partnerships, a great network and as a result can inspire other women into future careers.

The coming year will be an exciting and transformative time for tech. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are being rapidly integrated into business operations across all sectors, spurring discussion about the future of work.

Governments worldwide are ramping up efforts to understand how this technology can be used and how best to regulate it, but undoubtedly the opportunities it offers are huge.

We must make sure that women have the chance to cash in on this opportunity, and be a part of innovation that will shape the future. This has benefits for all involved – both women and the industry.