Collaborate IT becomes Vertiv Authorized Service Partner

Digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, Vertiv, has announced a new Authorized Service Partner Program Agreement with Collaborate IT that will focus on IT monitoring and management.

Headquartered in Bolton, Lancashire, Collaborate IT specializes in local data center, server room technology, and edge services across the UK and Ireland.

Building on the pair's existing relationship, the new agreement will combine Collaborate’s data center expertise with Vertiv’s Avocent suite of IT management tools and devices - which include software, KVM switches, and serial consoles - to help drive customers’ digital transformations.

“We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Collaborate IT to service the Vertiv Avocent product portfolio,” commented Giuliano Pecorella, Vertiv’s indirect services lead for EMEA. “Its appointment represents a step forward in our mission to deliver unparalleled support to our customers.”

Vertiv’s Service Partner Program is designed to to help partners address the growing challenges faced by their clients - such as edge computing, digitalization, and ever-evolving customer demands.

By leveraging the program, the firm said Collaborate IT will be able to offer enhanced solutions, expert guidance, tailored solutions, as well as provide reliable support to help customers achieve seamless digital transformation across IT monitoring and management.

Vertiv will provide support at every stage of the critical equipment lifecycle, while Collaborate IT will enable seamless and reliable support to maintain business continuity, from pre-configuration and on-site setup to rack mounting and system integration.

Additionally, Collaborate’s engineers are trained at Vertiv Academy, where they receive hands-on operator training conducted by certified engineers to equip them with the required skills to manage IT monitoring and management equipment and events.

Vertiv said this training enables Collaborate IT to deliver a “unique blend” of technical expertise and customer-focused services to businesses looking to enhance their IT infrastructure.

“Having partnered with Vertiv for over 20 years, we are pleased to be recognized as a Vertiv Authorised Service Partner for their IT Monitoring and Management solution portfolio,” said Paul Gohil, CEO of Collaborate IT. “We can now provide even more value to our customers by adding to our existing Vertiv Diamond partner level accreditation.

“Collaborate IT is strategically and technically positioned to support both existing and new clients whether it be migrating from a legacy system or implementing a new deployment.”