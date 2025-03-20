Collaborate IT becomes Vertiv Authorized Service Partner

News
By ( ChannelPro ) published

The partnership combines Collaborate’s data center and server management expertise with Vertiv’s suite of IT management tools

Digital handshake concept with Hand shake between two businessmen with digital hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider, Vertiv, has announced a new Authorized Service Partner Program Agreement with Collaborate IT that will focus on IT monitoring and management.

Headquartered in Bolton, Lancashire, Collaborate IT specializes in local data center, server room technology, and edge services across the UK and Ireland.

Building on the pair's existing relationship, the new agreement will combine Collaborate’s data center expertise with Vertiv’s Avocent suite of IT management tools and devices - which include software, KVM switches, and serial consoles - to help drive customers’ digital transformations.

“We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Collaborate IT to service the Vertiv Avocent product portfolio,” commented Giuliano Pecorella, Vertiv’s indirect services lead for EMEA. “Its appointment represents a step forward in our mission to deliver unparalleled support to our customers.”

Vertiv’s Service Partner Program is designed to to help partners address the growing challenges faced by their clients - such as edge computing, digitalization, and ever-evolving customer demands.

By leveraging the program, the firm said Collaborate IT will be able to offer enhanced solutions, expert guidance, tailored solutions, as well as provide reliable support to help customers achieve seamless digital transformation across IT monitoring and management.

Vertiv will provide support at every stage of the critical equipment lifecycle, while Collaborate IT will enable seamless and reliable support to maintain business continuity, from pre-configuration and on-site setup to rack mounting and system integration.

Additionally, Collaborate’s engineers are trained at Vertiv Academy, where they receive hands-on operator training conducted by certified engineers to equip them with the required skills to manage IT monitoring and management equipment and events.

RELATED WHITEPAPER

man holding a laptop, large green text that says Creating a proactive, risk-aware defense to thrive in today’s dynamic risk environment

(Image credit: ServiceNow)

Manage risks effectively

Vertiv said this training enables Collaborate IT to deliver a “unique blend” of technical expertise and customer-focused services to businesses looking to enhance their IT infrastructure.

“Having partnered with Vertiv for over 20 years, we are pleased to be recognized as a Vertiv Authorised Service Partner for their IT Monitoring and Management solution portfolio,” said Paul Gohil, CEO of Collaborate IT. “We can now provide even more value to our customers by adding to our existing Vertiv Diamond partner level accreditation.

“Collaborate IT is strategically and technically positioned to support both existing and new clients whether it be migrating from a legacy system or implementing a new deployment.”

MORE FROM ITPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

More about business
Digital concept illustrate of modern technology and innovative processes, networking and big data. 3d rendering

The role of AI and cloud in true digital transformation

C-suite executives arguing over generative AI adoption strategies in an office boardroom.

Generative AI adoption is 'creating deep rifts' at enterprises: Execs are battling each other over poor ROI, IT teams are worn out, and workers are sabotaging AI strategies
HP logo and branding pictured in blue on a wall at the HP Amplify 2025 event in Nashville, Tennessee.

HP’s sustainability drive is paying off for channel partners
See more latest
Most Popular
HP logo and branding pictured in blue on a wall at the HP Amplify 2025 event in Nashville, Tennessee.
HP’s sustainability drive is paying off for channel partners
Quantum computing concept image showing CPU and computing chip on a circuit board.
Get started on post-quantum encryption, organizations warned
Security tools concept image showing multiple locked padlocks with one opened padlock placed in middle.
Western Alliance Bank admits cyber attack exposed 22,000 customers
The SAP logo shown on a landscape phone, which sits on a reflective surface against a background of purple, blue, pink, and red trails of light.
SAP rolls out ‘Joule for Developers’ AI coding assistant
Female data analyst using AI tools on a desktop computer in a dark office space, with light from screen reflecting on spectacles.
Hackers are turning to AI tools to reverse engineer millions of apps – and it’s causing havoc for security professionals
Silhouetted hand typing on an illuminated laptop keyboard.
Forget MFA fatigue, attackers are exploiting ‘click tolerance’ to trick users into infecting themselves with malware
Amazon Q logo and branding pictured on a smartphone with &#039;Amazon Q&#039; in lettering in the background.
'Customers have been begging us to launch': AWS just rolled out Amazon Q Business in Europe – and it includes new data residency features
Cloud storage concept image showing digitized cloud symbol with data flows.
AI is putting your cloud workloads at risk
A HP AI-printer on a desk
HP's AI printer push continues with new edge capabilities and security features
C-suite executives arguing over generative AI adoption strategies in an office boardroom.
Generative AI adoption is 'creating deep rifts' at enterprises: Execs are battling each other over poor ROI, IT teams are worn out, and workers are sabotaging AI strategies