‘We’re delivering a dynamic interface that thinks, reasons, and acts’: Three things you need to know about Claudeforce

Salesforce and Anthropic have unveiled ‘Claudeforce’, marking a significant expansion of the existing partnership between the two firms.

The move will see deeper integration of Anthropic’s Claude AI across the breadth of the Salesforce ecosystem, spanning Data 360, Tableau, and Slack.

Notably, the two firms have been forging closer ties for some time now. The CRM giant noted that they are both “strategic customers of one another”.

Salesforce, for example, is Anthropic’s preferred CRM while Slack plays a key role in workforce communication, workflows, and agentic orchestration. On the flip side, Claude already underpins key capabilities within Slack, with users having access to various Claude-powered agents.

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The Claudeforce announcement essentially reinforces this relationship and will drive deeper synergy between the two firms. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff described the move as “fusing” Claude with the CRM giant’s data and workflows.

“We’re launching Claudeforce, running directly on top of Salesforce via our new AIforce UI harness, Headless 360, Data 360, Tableau, and Slack. Here, the UI is the AI — allowing you to build custom apps dynamically and answer any enterprise question,” he said in a blog post.

“We’re delivering a dynamic interface that thinks, reasons, and acts.”

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Simply put, Claude will be woven directly into Salesforce’s various domains, and Salesforce will be woven directly within Claude. It’s the “best of both worlds”, according to Benioff.

So what can users expect?

Salesforce inside Claude

The first big talking point with Claudeforce centers around Salesforce in Claude, a plugin that comes equipped with 37 pre-built sales skills. We’ve already seen Anthropic make moves with domain-specific plugins in recent months.

Claude Cowork, which launched in January this year, came equipped with a range of industry-specific plug-ins, which as ITPro reported at the time sparked somewhat of a frenzy in the SaaS space.

According to Salesforce, because these plug-ins have deep access to customer data and business rules, they better “understand” seller revenue cycles – providing a helping hand to sales personnel.

“These skills were built by Salesforce and Anthropic, engineered specifically to draw on Claude’s reasoning, agentic tool use, and generative UI — not generic CRM prompts wrapped around an API but the capabilities that extend what Claude can do,” the company said in a blog post.

These plug-ins even have an “onboarding experience” that will see Claude analyze seller data across Salesforce and Slack to provide better context.

“No two companies run sales exactly the same, so Salesforce in Claude routes actions through Salesforce to help ensure business rules are always enforced when an action is taken. Setup is seamless,” the company claimed.

Claude inside Salesforce

This is a relationship that works both ways for Salesforce and Anthropic. Claude is already available within Agentforce, acting as the reasoning model for the company’s Atlas Reasoning Engine.

The LLM also powers Agentforce Vibes and Agentforce Coworker by default, and is available in Agent Builder.

With the extended partnership, the duo are eyeing deeper integration of Claude across the Salesforce estate. Notably, the LLM is now fully integrated within the Salesforce Trust Boundary through Amazon Bedrock.

Slack integration

Slack will play a key role in Claudeforce moving forward. The workplace collaboration platform has already been transformed into an ‘agentic OS’, and as ITPro reported last year, is a core pillar of the Agentforce 360 platform .

Claude acts as the default model for Slack, powering Slackbot and helping support users via features such as Slack Code and Claude Tag .

Claude Tag was rolled out earlier this year and replaced the existing Claude in Slack application. The tool essentially acts as a virtual teammate within Slack, allowing users to @ the agent within channels and allocate tasks.

Salesforce said that by embedding Claude directly within Slack, it’s “bridging the gap between team dialogue and autonomous enterprise action”.

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