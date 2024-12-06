Sharp continues European IT services push with latest acquisition

Sharp Europe has announced plans to acquire Apsia, a French company specializing in digital transformation and cloud integration.

The deal, which marks the latest in a series of acquisitions, is aimed at boosting Sharp's IT services business across the region.

"This acquisition is a key strategic step for Sharp Europe as we continue to extend and expand our IT services footprint and offering in the region," said Yoichi Tomota, president of Sharp Electronics Europe.

"Like Sharp, Apsia puts the customer at the heart of its priorities which aligns with our plans to consistently meet the changing needs of our customers and future customers across Europe."

Apsia generated over €22.5 million in revenue in 2022 and has more than 150 employees. The company offers a broad range of services across cloud ERP, cloud CRM, cybersecurity, data/IA, and cloud analytics.

Sharp said the acquisition will expand its technical expertise and help it offer services for businesses of all sizes. Apsia will continue to operate under its own brand in the French market.

"We are very excited to join a pioneer of innovation such as Sharp. Joining Sharp will enhance our offering to meet the evolving needs of our customers and cloud transformation," said Olivier Massonnat, CEO of Apsia.

"We are looking forward to supporting an even wider range of customers with new challenges, such as preparing for the arrival of AI in management applications."

Sharp expansion continues

In 2019, Sharp took over UK-based support services firm Complete IT, aiming to boost its digital transformation credentials with a more sophisticated suite of integrated solutions.

In 2021, it acquired Swiss IT services company ITpoint Systems, saying the deal would help the company expand its range of services across Switzerland, with ITpoint Systems services being gradually developed into a new strategic business area.

Soon after, the company opened a dedicated European IT Services division, headed by Complete IT founder Colin Blumenthal.

This included a new European Technology Support Centre (ETSC) and a pan-European IT service helpdesk offering services from cybersecurity to active system monitoring.

Sharp appointed Roland Singer, the former head of ITPoint Systems as its new vice president of IT services earlier this year.

At the time, the company said Singer’s primary objective was to expand its IT services division across Europe and establish itself as a leading provider.

"With the team’s expertise and leadership, I am confident we will become a trusted IT services advisor and partner for our clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the IT landscape and make the right choices for their future," said Singer.