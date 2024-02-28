Irish managed IT services company IT.ie plans major growth drive

Dublin-based IT.ie has announced plans to double its headcount over the next three years, w3ith new jobs in Dublin, Cork, and Galway.

The company says it will invest €2.5 million in the expansion of its team, taking on 30 new workers.

Founded in 2004 by Eamon Gallagher, IT.ie has seen revenues grow by an average of 42% year-on-year since 2021, reaching €5 million at the end of last year.

The company forecasts that figure will reach €8 million by the end of 2025. In 2016, it rebranded from PCtechnix to IT.ie, moving to a new, 6,500 sq ft headquarters two years later.

"As a managed IT services provider, we are constantly evolving to meet new trends, threats, and innovations," Gallagher said. "That is why we are investing in our people and expanding our world-class team to support the remarkable talent that we already have in-house."

A number of the new roles in IT.ie will be in the company’s recently established service delivery team. Others will include field engineers, along with cyber security, business development, helpdesk support, and sales and finance staff.

The company says that much of its growth has come from referrals from established customers, as well as a strong focus on sales and digital marketing strategies. Referrals, it said, account for three quarters of its new business - currently more than 45 new clients per annum.

The company has clients in France, Germany, Cyprus, Canada, US, Africa, and Australia, as well as the UK.

"A significant proportion of our growth is thanks to our clients, who are referring us on to other businesses," Gallagher commented.

"We are therefore committed to retaining the exceptional customer experience we provide so that regardless of how much we scale in size, every single customer will continue to receive the same level of responsiveness and support that is consistent and unique to their needs."

The company is currently looking for new helpdesk L2/L3 support/project Engineers in Galway and Dublin.

The announcement bucks a continuing trend for tech industry layoffs over the last year. Last week, Seagate confirmed that it was cutting 300 jobs from its Derry plant, while earlier this month DocuSign said it was laying off 6% of its 600 Dublin workforce.

Activision Blizzard, too, has announced plans for layoffs, as have Citrix, Google, Amazon, eBay, Microsoft, Paypal, SAP and Three.

In research published last summer, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, Eurofound, reported that Ireland is by far the country most affected by layoffs as large technology firms restructure.

While employment in the information and communications sector in Ireland expanded by almost 19% from 2020 to 2021, it fell by 4.6% the following year.

And as a result, the researchers found, Ireland accounts for the largest proportion of all redundancies in the sector in the EU at around 40%. This, the study found, "is not surprising since most of these tech companies’ European or EMEA headquarters are based there."