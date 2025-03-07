Leaseweb global names new co-CEOs as part of senior leadership transition

Leaseweb Global has announced a revamp of its senior leadership team, with Svenja de Vos and Lex Boost named as the cloud provider’s new co-chief executive officers.

The pair succeed company founder Con Zwinkels and Pieter Dijkhuis, who previously served as CEO and CFO respectively. The pair now move into supervisory roles and will focus on leading Leasweb’s parent company, Ocom.

Svenja de Vos steps into the role having spent more than eight years at the business, most recently as its chief technology officer (CTO), while Lex Boost rejoins the firm from Harlem Next where served as CEO. Boost previously served as CEO of Leaseweb USA.

Leaseweb said the pair’s extensive experience in scaling operations and driving growth will be key as the company looks to its next phase of global expansion.

Leaseweb also revealed that Martijn Bethlehem will replace Dijkhuis as CFO, having most recently served as financial director for the Netherlands, while former director of product engineering, Sander Poelwijk, steps into the role of CTO.

Despite the leadership changes, Svenja de Vos said Leaseweb will remain focused on delivering scalable, high-performance cloud solutions to meet customer needs.

“With recent innovations such as our public cloud service and Leaseweb Object Storage, we are strengthening our position as a trusted provider of reliable, cost-effective infrastructure,” she explained. “This leadership transition ensures we stay agile and well-positioned for the future and we welcome the continuing involvement of Con and Pieter.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fellow co-CEO Lex Boost praised the “vision, leadership, and dedication” of Con Zwinkels’ and Pieter Dijkhuis’ stewardship.

“Their contributions have been instrumental in building a strong, global cloud business founded on a culture rich in diversity, openness, and a strong sense of community,” he said. “We are grateful for their guidance and look forward to benefiting from their experience in their new roles.”

Post-transition, Zwinkels and Dijkhuis will remain as CEO and CTO of Leasweb’s parent company Ocom, where they will continue to oversee corporate functions.

“It has been a privilege to be deeply engaged in the daily management of the company for many years,” commented Zwinkels. “As we enter the next phase of growth, I believe the time is right for me to step back from operational responsibilities and dedicate my focus to the broader strategic direction of the business as a supervisory board member at the group level.

“I have full confidence in Svenja and Lex, who are outstanding leaders with the expertise and vision to drive the company forward and realize its next stage of success.”