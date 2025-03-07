Leaseweb global names new co-CEOs as part of senior leadership transition

News
By
published

Svenja de Vos and Lex Boost will lead the cloud provider into the next phase of its global expansion

Digital handshake concept with Hand shake between two businessmen with digital hand
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaseweb Global has announced a revamp of its senior leadership team, with Svenja de Vos and Lex Boost named as the cloud provider’s new co-chief executive officers.

The pair succeed company founder Con Zwinkels and Pieter Dijkhuis, who previously served as CEO and CFO respectively. The pair now move into supervisory roles and will focus on leading Leasweb’s parent company, Ocom.

Svenja de Vos steps into the role having spent more than eight years at the business, most recently as its chief technology officer (CTO), while Lex Boost rejoins the firm from Harlem Next where served as CEO. Boost previously served as CEO of Leaseweb USA.

Leaseweb said the pair’s extensive experience in scaling operations and driving growth will be key as the company looks to its next phase of global expansion.

Leaseweb also revealed that Martijn Bethlehem will replace Dijkhuis as CFO, having most recently served as financial director for the Netherlands, while former director of product engineering, Sander Poelwijk, steps into the role of CTO.

Despite the leadership changes, Svenja de Vos said Leaseweb will remain focused on delivering scalable, high-performance cloud solutions to meet customer needs.

“With recent innovations such as our public cloud service and Leaseweb Object Storage, we are strengthening our position as a trusted provider of reliable, cost-effective infrastructure,” she explained. “This leadership transition ensures we stay agile and well-positioned for the future and we welcome the continuing involvement of Con and Pieter.”

Fellow co-CEO Lex Boost praised the “vision, leadership, and dedication” of Con Zwinkels’ and Pieter Dijkhuis’ stewardship.

“Their contributions have been instrumental in building a strong, global cloud business founded on a culture rich in diversity, openness, and a strong sense of community,” he said. “We are grateful for their guidance and look forward to benefiting from their experience in their new roles.”

Post-transition, Zwinkels and Dijkhuis will remain as CEO and CTO of Leasweb’s parent company Ocom, where they will continue to oversee corporate functions.

“It has been a privilege to be deeply engaged in the daily management of the company for many years,” commented Zwinkels. “As we enter the next phase of growth, I believe the time is right for me to step back from operational responsibilities and dedicate my focus to the broader strategic direction of the business as a supervisory board member at the group level.

“I have full confidence in Svenja and Lex, who are outstanding leaders with the expertise and vision to drive the company forward and realize its next stage of success.”

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

More about leadership
SailPoint logo and branding in blue lettering placed on a white background.

Meet SailPoint’s new chief technology officer
Rene Klein, executive vice president for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, pictured in a light grey suit with white shirt.

Westcon-Comstor promotes Rene Klein to lead unified European business
A young woman looking at a phone she is holding that is lighting up her face, stood against a dark background. Behind her, a bright ribbon of blue energy sweeps round to represent the AI sector.

Tech's gender gap is already seeping into AI sector, report finds

See more latest
Most Popular
A young woman looking at a phone she is holding that is lighting up her face, stood against a dark background. Behind her, a bright ribbon of blue energy sweeps round to represent the AI sector.
Tech's gender gap is already seeping into AI sector, report finds
Digital map of the UK and Northern Ireland
UK AI research is under threat from hostile nations, says Alan Turing Institute
A CGI image of purple and red cubes exploding apart against a yellow background and set on a pale pink reflective surface, to represent poor quality data.
Data quality worries are holding back AI adoption among manufacturers, despite optimism over its growth potential
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
Jamf snaps up Identity Automation in $215 million acquisition
Landing page for the DeepSeek R1 website pictured on a smartphone held in a person&#039;s hand.
‘Awesome for the community’: DeepSeek open sourced its code repositories, and experts think it could give competitors a scare
Peggy Johnson, chief executive officer of Agility Robotics, pictured speaking on stage during day two of the MWC25 tech show in Barcelona, Spain.
Can robots work safely alongside humans? This one industry leader thinks we're not far away
Containerization concept image showing digital containers aligned together with glowing data transfers between.
UK enterprises lead the way on containerization, but skills gaps could hinder progress
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
The CMA just dropped its probe into the Microsoft–OpenAI deal
Inside a network cable concept with blue lights curving round
Can AI deliver better broadband?
Digital concept illustrate of modern technology and innovative processes, networking and big data. 3d rendering
12,000 API keys and passwords were found in a popular AI training dataset – experts say the issue is down to poor identity management