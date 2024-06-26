Logpoint hires Gitte Hemmingsen as SVP for People & Culture

Cyber security software provider Logpoint has announced the appointment of Gitte Hemmingsen as its new senior vice president of people and culture.

A seasoned HR veteran, Hemmingsen joins the company with more than 20 years’ experience across HR, people, and culture, which include accomplishments in talent acquisition, business scaling, and development of people and culture strategies.

In her new role at Logpoint, she is tasked with overseeing and supporting the firm’s workforce, as well as working to attract key cyber security talent as the company continues to grow. Reporting to the firm’s recently appointed CEO, Mikkel Drucker, Hemmingsen will also join the Logpoint executive management team.

In an announcement, Drucker said Hemmingsen’s wealth of experience will help the business foster a strong sense of culture throughout the organization as it continues its growth journey.

“I’m excited that Gitte is joining Logpoint. She has a strong set of values and is an experienced People and HR leader with impressive results from both large organizations, startups, and scaleups,” he said.

“A value-driven and healthy organization with psychological safety, strong sense of belongingness, and feedback culture is important to support our journey to become a European cyber security powerhouse.

“Gitte’s experiences and subject knowledge are a perfect fit because she can navigate working between strategic and operational levels effectively.”

Hemmingsen joins Logpoint having spent the last two years as director of people and culture at children’s design and lifestyle brand, Liewood.

Prior to that, she spent six years as vice president of global HR at SaaS firm Siteimprove, where she led the company’s substantial onboarding of new employees. During her time there, she is credited with building a strong culture and HR function from the ground up to support the firm’s growth towards the completion of its acquisition by Nordic Capital.

Additionally, Hemmingsen has also previously served in HR-orientated leadership and consulting positions at PwC, Alecto-Cornerstone, and Moment.

Commenting on her new role, she said her experience aligns with Logpoint’s ambitions of building a strong European talent hub.

“I have a special passion for scaleups and technology and thrive in the cross-field between creating a healthy organization and supporting business results,” she said.

“As a cyber security vendor, Logpoint can help European organizations defend against cyber attacks that impact society extensively today.

“Logpoint also aims to be recognized as a great place to work in Europe and to create a strong talent hub. With that comes enormous potential, which my experience is well-geared towards, and I’m delighted to join Logpoint at this stage in its journey.”