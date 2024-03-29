Nasuni doubles down on legacy NAS disruption with new senior appointment

Hybrid cloud storage provider Nasuni has announced the appointment of Michael Sotnick as its new senior vice president of business and corporate development.

A seasoned industry veteran, Sotnick arrives with 30 years’ senior-level partnership experience across data infrastructure, security, management, and cloud.

He joins the company from Pure Storage, where he spent the last eight years serving as vice president of alliances and business development, and is credited with helping to drive the company’s growth from $400 million to $3 billion.

Prior to that, he also held leadership positions at Veritas, SAP, Quest Software, and Moovweb.

In his new role, Sotnick will leverage his experience to head up Nasuni’s global partnerships, which include the likes of Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. He will also work to generate new strategic technology partnerships, Nasuni said.

Nasuni targets legacy NAS disruption

Commenting on the appointment, Nasuni president David Grant said the nature of Sotnick’s eight-year tenure at Pure Storage aligns with the company’s own approach to disrupting legacy NAS with a cloud-based approach.

“He brings great experience, stemming from more than three decades in growth stage and large public companies, including a track record of building partnerships at scale,” he explained.

“Nasuni achieved phenomenal growth in 2023 with a 46% increase in new customer bookings and a 30% increase in ARR year over year. With the addition of Michael to our leadership team, we are well positioned for our next major milestones.”

Headquartered in Boston, USA, Nasuni’s File Data Platform is a hybrid cloud storage solution designed to fuel business growth through its unique cloud-native architecture, promising scalability, built-in security to tackle cyber threats, as well as speedy edge performance.

The company currently delivers its services to customers across more than 70 countries and across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors.

In its recent FY2023 results, Nasuni revealed it had acquired over 120 new enterprise customers, launched its Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 offering, and struck a key partnership with energy solutions provider Cegal which helped drive 235% year-over-year growth in the energy sector.

Sotnick’s appointment is the latest in a string of leadership changes as the company looks to build on this momentum. Most recently, the firm announced the promotions of Russ Kennedy to chief evangelist and Nick Burling to senior vice president of product.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nasuni’s leadership team at this stage of the company’s growth,” Sotnick commented. “Nasuni is solving critical data challenges for its customers and is architecturally poised for deeper partner integration.

“Nasuni has a compelling and holistic approach to data – amplified by the rise of AI and data intelligence, which differentiates it from the competition. With the backdrop of great partnerships and integrations in place already, I look forward to enhancing the value we can bring to our shared customers.”