NinjaOne promotes Andre Schindler to SVP of global sales

Endpoint management and security specialist NinjaOne has announced the promotion of Andre Schindler to the position of senior vice president of global sales.

The new role will see Schindler initially lead the company’s global account management and sales development teams, as well as continue his duties as general manager for EMEA. He will also oversee NinjaOne’s EMEA operations and growth.

Schindler has already had a strong impact on NinjaOne’s success in EMEA, having founded the firm’s regional headquarters in Berlin in 2018, and played an instrumental role in building up the sales and service organizations across Europe.

In an announcement, Sal Sferlazza, CEO and co-founder at NinjaOne, said the appointment comes at a time of significant global growth for both the company and the wider endpoint management category.

“Andre is a proven business leader with an impressive track record of building and coaching teams to deliver exceptional results,” he said. “Most importantly, he embodies NinjaOne’s customer-obsessed culture, so I’m thrilled to promote him to SVP of Global Sales where he’ll continue to drive outstanding results for our customers, our partners, and the company.”

NinjaOne’s IT platform provides automated endpoint management, security, and visibility to provide organizations with control over their devices, while improving productivity and reducing risk and IT cost. The offering is now implemented by more than 17,000 IT teams globally.

Under Schindler’s leadership, NinjaOne has seen significant success in the DACH market as well across the wider EMEA region. The company recently revealed that year-over-year customer growth reached 70 percent for DACH and 75 percent for EMEA as whole from H1 2023 to H1 2024.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, NinjaOne’s EMEA headquarters has also seen notable growth during that time, with hundreds of employees now carrying out the firm’s operations from the Berlin office.

“Even after six years as a Ninja, I continue to be inspired by our culture and commitment to making our customers successful,” Schindler said. “No matter their region or industry, IT teams and MSPs are facing the momentous task of managing and securing the growing number of endpoints and devices their employees use.

“I am truly honored to lead our global and EMEA teams to continue to make our customers the most successful in industry.”