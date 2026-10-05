Omnissa names Amit Singh as new CEO

Digital work platform provider Omnissa has announced the appointment of Amit Singh as its new CEO, effective immediately.

A seasoned leadership veteran, Singh brings more than 35 years’ experience from across the technology industry and has previously served as president of Palo Alto Networks.

He succeeds Shankar Iyer, who recently stepped down from the role in order to pursue other opportunities.

During Singh’s most recent tenure as president of Palo Alto Networks, the company’s market value grew fivefold, launched several new billion-dollar businesses, and was crowned the world’s first $100 billion cyber security company.

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Prior to his success at Palo Alto, he spent almost a decade at Google Cloud as co-founder and president, following an earlier two-decade spell at Oracle.

In an announcement, Omnissa said its new CEO brings the experience and vision needed to build on its strong foundation and help it define the era of agentic endpoints across the enterprise.

"Amit has helped build two of the defining enterprise platforms of the last 20 years," commented Angad Singh, co-head of software private equity in North America at KKR and member of Omnissa’s Board of Directors.

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"The company is uniquely well positioned as AI agents increasingly handle that work and every enterprise considers how to safely harness AI technology. Amit is the right leader to help Omnissa make the most of this tremendous opportunity."

Omnissa specializes in digital workspace solutions, offering a platform that incorporates unified endpoint management, virtual desktops and applications, digital employee experience, and endpoint security, alongside a new suite of AI-first visibility and control tools.

The company says it now serves more than 15,000 enterprise customers as well as tens of millions of endpoints.

The rise of agentic endpoints across the enterprise

In his new role, Singh will work to accelerate the company’s momentum as endpoints continue to emerge as a critical security control plane due to the prominence of AI technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Singh said he steps into the position at a “pivotal moment” for both the company and the wider industry.

"The shift to agentic AI is transforming how work gets done, and the endpoint is at the center of that transformation,” he explained. “I look forward to leading this team as we continue innovating and delivering products that will help our customers and partners manage and secure this next era of work.”

According to Singh, every laptop and phone within an enterprise network will be an agentic endpoint within a year, running multiple AI agents that act with the identity and permissions of the user.

He added that this change is reminiscent of the era that saw phones and personal devices gain prominence across the enterprise, with companies extending their existing management platforms rather than building new ones.

“Agents are a similar shift,” he said. “Omnissa already has the agent on the device, the credentials, the traffic, the telemetry and the remediation; our job now is to extend all of it to the agent and make it safe for CIOs and CISOs to say yes.”

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