OpenAI taps Ismail Elmas to lead EMEA sales

OpenAI has announced the appointment of Ismail Elmas as vice president of EMEA sales, as the AI giant looks to continue expanding its footprint in the region.

A seasoned industry leader, Elmas arrives with more than 25 years’ experience in enterprise software and cyber security. He joins OpenAI from SpaceXAI via its acquisition of Cursor, where he held the role of senior vice president for EMEA.

Prior to his spell at Cursor, Elmas served as group vice president of international business at Rubrik, and has previously spent four years at Zscaler, where he led teams across Europe and Asia. Other positions include leadership roles at AppDynamics and BMC Software.

In an announcement, Brian McCarthy, OpenAI’s vice president of worldwide sales, praised Elmas as “an exceptional leader” with expertise in building successful teams and helping companies leverage new technologies to drive value.

Latest Videos From ChannelPro Watch full video here:

“He combines the discipline to deliver results with a clear focus on customers,” he said. “I’m excited to work with him as we grow across EMEA and help more businesses across the region put AI to work.”

The appointment follows a strong period of expansion for OpenAI in EMEA – a region the company considers one of its largest and most important outside of the US. Over the past year, weekly users of ChatGPT in EMEA grew by more than 40%, while ChatGPT Business Enterprise seats across the region have more than doubled in that time.

The last few years have also seen the business add new offices in Dublin, Paris, Munich, Zurich, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi, following the 2023 opening of its first international office in London.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OpenAI said it is now looking to further build on that progress, with new offices in Madrid, Berlin, and Stockholm due to open in the coming months and further expansion plans slated for 2027.

Commenting on his appointment, Elmas said OpenAI has transformed how people work and how businesses conduct their operations.

“The combination of frontier technology and products people already know and use creates an enormous opportunity for businesses across EMEA in this era of agentic AI,” he said.

“Realising that opportunity means being close to customers, understanding their challenges and working alongside them. I can’t wait to build on what the team has already achieved as we enter this next chapter.”