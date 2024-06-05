Pulsant appoints Mike Hoy as new chief technology officer

UK edge infrastructure provider Pulsant has announced the appointment of company veteran Mike Hoy as its new chief technology officer.

An experienced technology leader, Hoy steps into the role having spent more than 20 years with Pulsant, having joined the business as services director through its acquisition of Onyx in 2016.

Most recently, he served as technology director and was responsible for leading the company’s technology architecture and platform strategy.

The firm’s new CTO is credited with playing a pivotal role in defining Pulsant’s technology roadmap as well as the launch of its platformEDGE portfolio of solutions.

In an announcement, Pulsant CEO Rob Coupland described Hoy as the “natural choice” to lead the next phase of the company’s platform evolution.

"He is an influential technical leader with deep industry knowledge, experience, and passion,” he said. “His long tenure with the company gives him invaluable insights into our operations and the ambitions of our clients.”

In his new role, Pulsant said Hoy will head up its technology agenda and portfolio strategy to ensure its platformEDGE digital infrastructure platform continues to adapt to clients’ demands for AI, edge, and emerging technologies.

“As we enter the next stage of our growth journey, Mike and his team will help us harness the potential of our investments in data centers, connectivity, and cloud platforms, ensuring our product portfolio aligns with our target clients' needs and continues to evolve to meet the emerging requirements of Edge and AI workloads," Coupland added.

Founded in 1995, Pulsant’s platformEDGE portfolio is designed to enable service providers and regional enterprises to build, connect, and deploy applications.

The offering is supported by a network of twelve strategically located data centers that are interconnected through a low latency network fabric to provide access to cloud, connectivity, and compute services.

Since its founding almost thirty years ago, Pulsant has grown to serve more than 1,000 clients, including the NHS, Ligentia, Keuhne and Nagel, and B P Collins.

The company also holds multiple accreditations, including ISO27001 and PCI DSS.

"Pulsant is a true leader in the edge infrastructure market,” Hoy commented.

“With platformEDGE, we bring colocation, connectivity and compute capabilities together to offer accessible, cost-effective, and scalable solutions to all our clients and partners in all regions of the UK.

“I'm proud to step into my new role as CTO to continue to drive our technology investment, ensuring our clients have access to the right tools and technologies to meet their evolving business needs."