Sectigo appoints Mark Bilger as its new chief technology officer

Certificate lifecycle management (CLM) provider Sectigo has announced the appointment of Mark Bilger as its new chief technology officer.

The new CTO will lead the company’s product functions, from research and development to product strategy, engineering, and information technology, the firm said.

A seasoned technology executive, Bilger brings more than 35 years’ experience to the role and has previously held technology and engineering leadership roles at the likes of Dell, Hyperion, HP, and York Risk.

Most recently, he served as CIO for compensation solution provider One Call, where he led the firm’s IT activity - including strategy, networking, corporate computing, infrastructure, applications development, and information security.

At One Call, Bilger and his organization are credited with driving the availability of business systems to 99.95%, implementing the CIS 20 information security framework, as well as integrating three aging data warehouses into a single cloud-base repository.

In an announcement, Sectigo CEO Kevin Weiss said this experience and expertise across critical corporate technology functions will be integral to the company’s global go-to-market strategy.

“As we continue to streamline and centralize operations across the organization, Mark’s leadership will ensure we remain well positioned to deliver the simplest, most secure, and most scalable CLM offerings to our customers around the world,” he commented. “We warmly welcome Mark to the Sectigo family.”

Bilger’s appointment is the latest in a string of leadership hires for Sectigo over the last 18 months. Back in September 2023, the company strengthened its global partner and eCommerce channels with the appointments of Jairo Fraile and Rob Charlebois as vice presidents, in addition to Rita Parvaneh joining as chief financial officer.

CEO Kevin Weiss joined the business in December 2022. At the time, the company said it was looking to “take full advantage” of opportunities in the public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate and machine identity management market.

Sectigo’s cloud-native, CA-agnostic CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CA) to help streamline and secure security protocols across the enterprise.

The company offers more than 50 technology integrations and has grown to serve over 700,000 customers around the world.

“Sectigo’s leadership in the CLM space is unmatched, and I am excited to join this dynamic team as we tackle some of the most transformational challenges this industry has ever seen,” Bilger commented.

“Our customers are coming up against sea changes in quantum computing, reduced certificate lifespans, automation, AI, consolidation, and a host of other technological and operational shifts.

“Sectigo has been the gold standard for digital trust for more than 20 years, and I am excited to keep evolving our platform and our market share to keep us there.”