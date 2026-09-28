Zeta Global opens new London hub, appoints Lalitha Stables as UK president

Intelligent AI infrastructure specialist Zeta Global has announced an expansion of its operations in the UK, with the appointment of Lalitha Stables as country president and the opening of a new London hub.

The move brings together more than 120 employees at the new capital location with the aim of strengthening the firm’s ability to help enterprises build intelligent AI infrastructure. Zeta said the move will also help accelerate its own growth and expansion across the UK.

Lalitha joins the business as president for the UK and will oversee growth strategy, enterprise customer relationships, and local go-to-market organization.

A seasoned industry leader, she brings nearly 30 years’ of leading enterprise technology organizations and previously served as HubSpot’s general manager and country manager for the UK.

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Prior to that, she was senior vice president of Salesforce’s EMEA Marketing Cloud business and held leadership roles at Google earlier in her career.

In her new role, Stables will partner with Simon Davies, who oversees Zeta’s EMEA media business from London, with the aim of bringing complementary expertise to customers.

In an announcement, David A. Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, said the company is expanding its investment in leadership, talent, and intelligent AI infrastructure to help more UK enterprises drive growth from AI technologies.

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“Lalitha brings an exceptional record of building enterprise technology businesses,” he said. “With Lalitha leading the U.K., Simon overseeing media across EMEA and our new London hub bringing the teams together, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver better outcomes for U.K.-based businesses and accelerate our growth in the market.”

Founded in 2007, New York-headquartered Zeta Global specializes in helping enterprises transform proprietary data into enterprise intelligence, offering solutions that connect enterprise knowledge with advanced AI to drive improved decision-making.

The company’s UK expansion follows a period of strong growth, with the firm achieving a series of major milestones over the last year – including general availability of its conversational AI marketing agent Athena and strategic collaborations with OpenAI and Palantir. It also outperformed market projections and raised forward outlooks for 20 consecutive quarters.

Off the back of that success, Zeta said it is continuing to expand its UK team across enterprise sales, customer growth, solutions consulting, and marketing as it looks to strengthen support for both customers and partners across the country.

Stables said her appointment as UK president comes as enterprise marketers are dealing with an increasing amount of data and customer signals.

“The competitive advantage is how quickly they can turn those signals into intelligence, and intelligence into meaningful action,” she explained. “Zeta combines an exceptional data asset with AI, activation and solutions to help enterprises act with greater precision and learn from every outcome.

“Our investment in the UK gives customers the local expertise to put those capabilities to work.”

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