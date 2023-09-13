Netskope joins Deloitte’s MXDR platform, expanding strategic alliance with Big Four firm

Secure access service edge (SASE) specialist Netskope has expanded its strategic alliance with Deloitte with the addition of its cloud threat protection capabilities to Deloitte’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) platform.

The MXDR platform provides customers with a fully managed cyber security solution set up to protect the entire extended enterprise from both internal and external threats, offering round-the-clock cyber threat hunting , detection, response, and remediation capabilities.

The new Netskope module on MXDR will add advanced cloud threat protection capabilities to help clients improve their protection against malware and ransomware , as well as intelligence enrichment for zero-day detection and response.

“As the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve, we want to offer our existing and future clients access to an expanding portfolio of advanced threat protection capabilities,” said Criss Bradbury, a Deloitte risk and financial advisory principal at Deloitte & Touche.

“We’re excited to expand our alliance with Netskope and our offerings via the MXDR by Deloitte platform, helping our clients to build a more proactive defensive posture in their cyber programs – from strategy to deployment to ongoing optimization.”

SASE specialist Netskope helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect their data and defend against cyber threats, offering optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data.

Deloitte provides audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to brands around the world, with a network of member firms that spans more than 150 countries and territories.

The pair announced the start of their collaboration back in June 2022, which began by combining Netskope SSE with Deloitte’s cyber security services to help mutual clients adopt SASE and SSE security frameworks.

RELATED RESOURCES (Image credit: Dell) How the way we work will change the office of the future Design workspaces tat foster meaningful work experiences.



DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

Netskope said the alliance would help organizations better navigate the challenges they face on their SASE, zero trust , and cloud journeys.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte helps to deliver cyber security protections to meet today’s digital transformation requirements – including protecting sensitive data in generative AI-based SaaS applications,” said Dave Rogers, senior vice president of global alliances and channel sales at Netskope, on the alliance expansion.

“We’re excited to join the list of major cloud, cyber, and other organizations that comprise the MXDR by Deloitte platform.”