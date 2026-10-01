Ping Identity launches trio of agents on Google Marketplace

Ping Identity has announced the launch of three new identity agents designed to enable employee self-service and identity administration capabilities in Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise.

Available now on Google Cloud Marketplace, the identity and access management (IAM) vendor's offerings allow employees and authorized administrators to use natural-language conversations to complete common identity tasks.

Built using Google's Agent Development Kit, the agents eliminate the need to move between Gemini Enterprise and separate identity management interfaces. Employees can manage device authentication, while administrators can preset passwords, terminate sessions, and manage access.

In an announcement, Ping Identity founder and CEO Andre Durand said the launch comes as AI continues to establish itself as a new interface for work.

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"Identity can't remain trapped behind a separate console," he explained. "Our new agents enable identity administration capabilities directly in Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise, putting identity into the flow of how people work, while keeping every action tied to the authority of the person behind it."

Strengthening identity administration

Ping said its new identity agents have been built to connect natural language requests to defined identity actions through its APIs, within each case and user's boundaries of authority.

With the PingID Device Management Agent, signed-in employees gain a conversational method in which to manage their authentication devices. They can perform activities such as pairing a replacement phone, viewing registered devices, renaming devices, selecting a default device, or removing an old device without juggling multiple management tools.

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According to the vendor, the agent holds no standing credentials – meaning it can only perform operations with direction from an authenticated user and cannot independently access resources.

Elsewhere, the firm's new PingOne Advanced Identity Cloud Administrator Agent and PingOne Administrator Agent aim to bolster support for user, access, and session management.

Within the agents' assigned access controls and administrative permissions, administrators can perform common tasks such as resetting passwords, managing multi-factor authentication (MFA) enrollment, and reviewing user activity using natural language requests.

Ping added that only approved operators can access changes within the Advanced Identity Cloud offering, with the agent requiring "explicit confirmation" before taking any action.

Dai Vu, Google Cloud's managing director of marketplace and ISV GTM programs, said Ping's new identity tools will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the agents on the cloud giant's global infrastructure.

"Ping Identity can now securely scale and support organizations using its agents to help employees and administrators working in Gemini Enterprise operate within established identity controls more efficiently," he commented.