New Omdia study shines light on Kaseya's unified IT service delivery platform

Kaseya has announced the findings from a new study by Omdia, which lays out the business value that MSPs and IT teams have gained by standardizing on the vendor's unified IT service delivery solution.

The study, which was commissioned by Kaseya and conducted by the technology research firm, quizzed eight MSPs and eight internal IT teams in North America that have adopted the platform, as well as five non-Kaseya customers.

It found that by bringing together endpoint management, service desk operations, and IT documentation into a unified workflow, organizations have benefited from a number of operational improvements.

Specifically, businesses leveraging Datto RMM, Autotask PSA, and IT Glue solutions reported increased operational efficiency, reduced costs, as well as an increase in service capacity.

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Omdia principal analyst Devan Adams said the findings come as IT organizations must "do more, with less" when supporting an increasing number of users and devices with limited resources.

"Better operational efficiency, higher-quality service delivery and improved financial performance were the outcomes that organizations we interviewed achieved and reported meaningful gains after standardizing on a unified approach to IT operations," he explained.

As consolidation of IT solutions has emerged as a top priority for more than 40% of IT organizations, Adams said the focus has shifted away from adding more technology and staff to finding ways in which to maximize existing tools.

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"The results demonstrate how unified IT service delivery solutions can enhance scalability and service levels while freeing current resources for higher-value initiatives."

Cost and operational benefits for MSPs

According to the feedback, MSPs using Kaseya's unified platform reported average cost savings of approximately $2,600 per technician per month, equating to an annual saving of around $312,000 for a ten-person team.

For internal IT teams, the data revealed savings of around $2,900 per staff member per month – a yearly saving of approximately $350,000 per team of ten.

The platform was also found to help lower operational costs, with MSPs reporting approximately 33% lower operating expenditure and 12% higher contract margins. Internal IT teams participating in the research reported savings of 24% and were able to redirect almost a fifth (19%) of their budget toward other priorities such as cyber security and training.

Additionally, MSPs were able to increase the number of endpoints managed per technician by 27%, effectively minimizing the need to add to their headcount, while ticket resolution times saw an improvement of almost a third (32%).

On the compliance front, Omdia found that MSPs also managed to improve SLA compliance by 17%, with an average of 83% of tickets resolved within SLA targets.

Datto RMM improvements

Kaseya said Omdia's findings underline its continued investment in its Datto RMM solution, for which the firm has introduced several innovations over the last year -- including AI-enhanced smart insights, dynamic grouping policies, expanded Microsoft 365 integrations, as well as enhanced API capabilities.

Johnny Ghibril, general manager of endpoint solutions at Kaseya, added that the data highlights the ongoing trend of IT teams seeking less complexity across their operations.

"Datto RMM is proof of what that looks like in practice," he commented. "The AI driven innovation we shipped over the past year is already delivering measurable efficiency gains for MSPs, and paired with the power of IT Service Delivery, it's helping organizations increase productivity, improve customer experiences, and drive stronger business outcomes while creating capacity for future growth."