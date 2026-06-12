MSPs grow wary over supply chain security threats
CyberSmart’s 2026 MSP Survey found that more than two-in-five firms experienced a cyber incident linked to a supplier or third-party vendor over the past year
Supply chain cyber risk is now a top concern for managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers, according to new research from CyberSmart.
The cyber risk management provider’s 2026 MSP Survey found that 43% of MSPs and their customers experienced a cyber incident caused by or originating from a supplier or third-party vendor during the last 12 months.
Conducted by OnePoll, the research gathered responses from 350 MSP leaders across the UK and Ireland spanning a range of industries and customer sizes.
The results suggest that MSPs are becoming increasingly exposed to supply chain risk due to their privileged access to customer environments – making them attractive targets for cyber criminals seeking to use them as a gateway to potentially hundreds of organizations.
Among the respondents that experienced a supply chain incident, 39% said the breach affected only the customer, while 16% said it only affected the MSP. Meanwhile, 39% said both were impacted.
According to CyberSmart, this means over half (55%) of incidents involved the MSP in some capacity.
Despite this figure, the research found that 55% of MSPs still do not monitor for supply chain risk – while over a third (37%) only assess risk quarterly and 11% do so annually.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
In terms of challenges, MSPs cited managing and enforcing security requirements in contracts (39%), third-party risk assessment and monitoring (37%), and the cost of securing and monitoring supply chains (36%) as the biggest hurdles.
“Supply chain risk has become a central concern for MSPs and SMEs as cybercriminals increasingly target interconnected business ecosystems,” commented CyberSmart CEO and co-founder Jamie Akhtar.
“MSPs sit at the centre of these environments, which means a single weak link can have far-reaching consequences for customers, suppliers and partners.”
Growing regulatory pressure
Elsewhere, the report also explored MSP preparedness ahead of the UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill (CSRB), which was introduced back in November 2025 and brings providers into the scope of formal regulation for the first time.
The CSRB includes mandatory security requirements, stricter incident reporting, and greater accountability as MSPs become increasingly critical components of national cyber resilience.
According to the findings, 96% of respondents said they felt prepared for the legislation to a certain extent, while 45% described themselves as fully prepared.
Addressing key CSRB concerns
However, MSPs pointed to operational and organizational concerns rather than technology and software limitations as the biggest barrier to readiness.
Instead, they cited skills (41%), clearer customer expectations (41%), stronger support for managing third-party risk (41%), as well as better-defined roles and liability (39%) as key requirements going forward.
Increased liability and legal exposure emerged as the biggest concern linked to the new legislation, noted by 42% of the survey’s participants, with MSP leaders expressing concern over undefined accountability and how risk will be operationalized in practice.
Improving accountability and resilience
Despite these concerns, 77% said they believe CSRB goes far enough in helping to protect supply chain organizations – including MSPs themselves – from cyber risk.
When it comes to what can be done to improve protection for MSPs, participants highlighted clearer guidance and best practice standards (54%), stronger protections around shared liability (52%), and clearer regulatory frameworks specifically for MSPs (51%) as the top three potential improvements.
“What our research shows is that the industry understands the need for greater accountability and resilience, but MSPs also need clearer guidance, shared responsibility and continuous risk visibility to make that possible in practice,” Akhtar added.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
As identity attacks rise, the channel has a new managed services play
Industry Insights Rising identity attacks drive demand for IAM-focused managed security services
-
The sovereignty gap: why MSPs must rethink recovery in the SaaS era
Industry Insights SaaS growth exposes sovereignty gap, forcing MSPs to rethink recovery
-
AI and Data are reshaping the MSP landscape, but hackers are getting in on the hot AI action
News AI is no longer just a buzzword; it's a hacker's dream and the channel's biggest opportunity
-
Why incident response has become a core responsibility for MSPs
Industry Insights MSPs must prioritise incident response as core capability amid rising cyber threats
-
Ransomware protection for all: How consumption-based subscription models can lower the entry point for cyber resilience
Industry Insights Consumption-based immutable backup makes enterprise-grade ransomware resilience affordable to all
-
Redefining resilience: Why MSP security must evolve to stay ahead
Industry Insights Basic endpoint protection is no more, but that leads to many opportunities for MSPs...
-
Ransomware is on the rise. Again
Industry Insights Ransomware resurges with AI-driven sophistication, challenging defenders and creating opportunities for MSPs
-
Poised for the future: Key cybersecurity growth opportunities for MSPs
Industry Insights There are myriad opportunities on the horizon for partners who can tap into customer needs