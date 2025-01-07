CES 2025: AI laptops everywhere

This year's CES is all about AI hardware, with laptop and desktop launches from Acer, HP and Dell, with more to come this week.

Intel unveiled the Intel 200V for enterprise systems after showing it off for consumer systems last year. AMD talked up its latest AI PC CPUs, notably the Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max Plus for laptops.

The various laptop makers went all-in on Copilot+ PCs, the Microsoft designation for AI devices that can run its automation tools. Microsoft requires a minimum spec of 40 TOPS to be considered a Copilot+ PC, with AMD and Intel surpassing that barrier last year, expanding the potential lineup to x86 architectures beyond mobile-style Qualcomm/ARM chips with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU).

In short, expect the acronym "AI" to be in a lot of laptop and desktop marketing this year, with NPUs integrated into most professional machines, regardless of whether you're planning to use Microsoft Copilot very much in your work or even understand what an AI PC actually is.

Acer

Acer expanded its range of Copilot+ PCs with thin mobile Swift Go 14/16 AI laptops ($899.99/$$949.99) running AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips and a more budget-focused Aspire 14 AI laptop ($799.99).

Beyond laptops, Acer also unveiled AI editions of its all-in-one desktops – the Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI – as well as a Revo Box AI mini PC ($799.99).

"We are excited to introduce the Copilot+ PC to our desktop portfolio, combining powerful performance with advanced AI technology, in versatile PC designs," said Marc Ho, Senior Director, Stationary Computing Business, Acer Inc. "Our goal is to empower users to achieve and accomplish more through our devices and by extending the latest in AI innovations."

HP

HP stepped up with updates to its EliteBook range, including the executive-focused HP EliteBook Ultra G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC ($2,019) with 48 TOPS of NPU performance via Intel chips. One notable feature is what HP is calling a built-in recording studio – a 9MP camera, dual microphones, and AI-powered Poly Camera Pro – that highlights the importance of looking good on screen, in this age of Zoom calls and business influencers on social media.

Beyond that EliteBook, HP also unveiled the HP EliteBook X G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC ($1,999) and the folding HP EliteBook X Flip G1i 14-inch Notebook Next-Gen AI PC ($2,249).

For those needing more performance, HP unveiled its latest workstation laptop, the 14-inch ZBook ULtra G1a, which the company says is the first mobile workstation with AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro; an 18-inch workstation is promised for this spring when availability and pricing for the other laptop will also be revealed. That chip is also found in the HP Z2 Mini G1a, a mini workstation, that should offer 50 TOPS.

Aside from computers, HP also unveiled the HP Z Captis digitizer for capturing samples and the HP Thunderbolt 4 Ultra 180W G6 Dock, which uses Bluetooth for proximity activation, switching on devices before workers sit down.

Dell

Dell used this year's CES to kill off its existing branding lineup – including XPS – and introduce its new range of AI PCs. There are three lines – Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max – with three tiers of specs within each category: Base, Plus, and Premium. Dell is offering a choice between Intel and AMD chips, all with support for Copilot+ PC experiences, the company said.

On show at CES includes the Dell Pro 13/14 Premium – a professional-grade laptop with top-end specs – that Dell says is designed for "performance and portability" on the go. It will be the first to use the Tandem OLED display that Dell touts as being more power efficient while also lighter than traditional OLED displays.

Dell is also showing off its mid-range Dell Pro Plus lineup, with 13in, 14in and 16in options, as well as different form factors including a two-in-one, all available with the same system BIOS to make ordering and management easier, the company said. The Dell Pro lineup – the base tier of the professional line – was also unveiled, as were Pro Desktops, available with either Intel or AMD.

"These are Dell's first commercial desktops with NPUs, bringing the benefits of AI-optimized performance and energy efficiency to PC users, regardless of form factor," the company noted.