nLighten continues expansion with new data center acquisition

Data services firm nLighten has taken over seven edge data centers from sister company EXA Infrastructure.

The deal expands nLighten's European facilities to Belgium, Switzerland, and Spain, while adding sites in markets where the company already has a presence - Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

It brings the company's total number of edge data centers in Europe up to 34, including sites in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Zurich, and Ghent.

"By expanding our European operating base, nLighten customers will benefit from nLighten’s diverse portfolio, including a wide range of colocation, connectivity, and on-site services," said Harro Beusker, co-founder and CEO of nLighten.

"This acquisition underscores nLighten's commitment to empowering businesses across Europe with world-class data center solutions and brings us closer to our goal of building and operating a leading European edge data center platform."

Meanwhile, EXA Infrastructure - like nLighten, owned by I Squared Capital - will now focus on its owned terrestrial and subsea fiber network, and on continuing to invest in infrastructure.

"This is the start of an exciting collaboration with our sister company, nLighten, as we each focus on our core competencies to better fulfill our missions," said Nick Collins, chief commercial officer at EXA Infrastructure.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The sale allows EXA Infrastructure to exclusively focus on building and operating the mission critical network infrastructure that enables our customers’ growth."

The company recently launched its sixth transatlantic cable with the addition of Amitié, connecting Boston in the US, Slough in the UK, and Bordeaux, where onward connectivity can be provided to anywhere on the Exa’s owned network.

Founded in 2021, nLighten took over ten data centers in Germany from Exa Infrastructure last year, following up with a series of acquisitions.

Last summer, it took over Euclyde Data Centers, a French regional platform with six carrier-neutral data centers in Sophia Antipolis, Lyon, Strasbourg, Besançon and Paris.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Dell) Leverage the right mix of emerging and established technologies

Soon after, it expanded into the UK with the acquisition of Proximity Data Centres, a regional platform with ten carrier-neutral edge data centers in Birmingham, Bridgend, Bristol, Chester, Leeds, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Rugby and Swindon.

And in November, it acquired GYROCenter, a high-performance data center in Amsterdam.

The company said it's now able to give its customers a new level of support across Europe, thanks to a network that ensures low-latency data processing and geographically distributed deployments for business continuity and scalability regardless of customers' specific applications.

"The digital landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, particularly as the demand for artificial intelligence continues to soar across industries," said Beusker. "This dynamic landscape offers many opportunities for digital infrastructure, but also requires robust and scalable data center solutions."