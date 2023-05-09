Solving edge computing infrastructure challenges

Edge computing (distributed IT) installations have become increasingly business critical. Deploying and operating IT at the edge of the network comes with unique challenges. Solving them requires a departure from the traditional means of selecting, configuring, assembling, operating, and maintaining these systems.

This paper describes a new emerging model that involves an integrated ecosystem of cooperative partners, vendors, and end users. This ecosystem and the integrated micro data centre solution it produces, help mitigate the unique challenges of edge applications.

Provided by Schneider Electric