Motorola to create 200 jobs with launch of new Cork R&D center

Motorola has announced plans to create 200 jobs in Cork, with the opening of a new Research and Development Center.

The new team will focus on designing software for the company’s land mobile radio (LMR) products, with plans to expand into other technologies in the future.

The company said it's looking for 23 software developers and engineers, along with designers and project management staff. They'll be working on communications, video security, access control, AI, and command center technologies.

Customers for the company's products include government, emergency services, transport, and utilities organizations.

"Our new center in Cork will contribute to advancing our future vision for LMR, while building upon the collective impact of our more than 20,000 employees who are innovating what’s next for our customers around the world," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions.

The announcement follows investments of more than $12 billion in R&D and acquisitions over the past ten years by Motorola, including the 2022 acquisition of Tetra Solutions, which provides the bulk of radio communications to first responders in Ireland.

The new center is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

"Today’s announcement of its new Research and Development Centre in Cork marks a significant step forward in the company’s commitment to Ireland and in further expanding its innovation footprint in technology that plays a vital role around the world to help keep people safe, today and in the future," said US ambassador to Ireland Claire D. Cronin.

"It also recognizes the highly skilled talent in Ireland and further bolsters the strong trade and investment relationships between the United States and Ireland."

Motorola investment a seal of approval for Irish tech scene

The new center, to be located in Cork city center, will build on the company's existing work in Ireland, which is focused on delivering the emergency services’ secure communications network, Ireland’s National Digital Radio Service.

"Regional investment is a priority for government and the creation of 200 highly skilled jobs in R&D is a significant boost for the region," said Peter Burke, minister for enterprise, trade, and employment.

"The new center will be a welcome addition to the already thriving city center and will provide exciting new work opportunities for technology talent. It is encouraging to see new investments in R&D technologies, which is very much in line with our national AI and digital strategies."

Until 2007, Motorola had a presence in Cork employing 300 people, but closed it on the grounds that the operation was no longer viable, meaning it will now have a presence in the city for the first time in 15 years

In 2011, the US multinational firm split into two firms, Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions, with Motorola Mobility now a separate company, owned by PC manufacturer Lenovo.