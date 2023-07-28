Zyxel looks to build on channel success with refreshed MSP partner program

Networking specialist Zyxel has announced a revamp of its MSP Partner Program in a bid to capitalize on strong channel sales in recent years.

The refreshed initiative has been designed to encourage more partners to develop their managed services business and build their operations around the company’s Nebula cloud management platform.

Zyxel is running a series of special briefing webinars for those partners interested in becoming accredited as Zyxel MSP Partners and will provide a full onboarding and training program.

The firm said this will enable them to leverage Nebula to provide monitoring and management of network devices for multiple customers.

Channel success

Zyxel first launched its MSP Partner Program in the UK and Ireland back in 2020 to train a number of its partners in its cloud-based Nebula network monitoring and management platform.

The company said the following two years saw sales through these partners grow “significantly” and it now wants to capitalize on that success.

“It’s very clear that managed services are the future for the channel,” said Rachel Rothwell, regional director, UK and Ireland, at Zyxel. “Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth with our MSP partners.

“That’s all been down to mutual commitment and the ease of use and growing popularity of Nebula, which has become the core managed services platform for those partners. We’ve seen success in all sectors and we will continue to support those partners and help them to grow.”

She added: “We are also ready to help more partners start making the transition to becoming an MSP, with Nebula as their foundation stone”.

Quality over quantity

Rothwell said that Zyxel is on the lookout for partners that are “enthusiastic and have real potential to grow” – but will only bring a limited number on board.

“We want partners that have a real zest and zeal to develop their managed services and grow their business,” she explained. “We believe that we have a really good program that will help them to do that successfully.

“We’ve proven that it works and with the updates and enhancements we’ve made, we believe it is now even more suited to partners that really want to build a healthy, profitable managed services business for the long term.”