Zyxel looks to build on channel success with refreshed MSP partner program
New webinars and training program aim to help partners transition to being managed service providers
Networking specialist Zyxel has announced a revamp of its MSP Partner Program in a bid to capitalize on strong channel sales in recent years.
The refreshed initiative has been designed to encourage more partners to develop their managed services business and build their operations around the company’s Nebula cloud management platform.
Zyxel is running a series of special briefing webinars for those partners interested in becoming accredited as Zyxel MSP Partners and will provide a full onboarding and training program.
The firm said this will enable them to leverage Nebula to provide monitoring and management of network devices for multiple customers.
Channel success
Zyxel first launched its MSP Partner Program in the UK and Ireland back in 2020 to train a number of its partners in its cloud-based Nebula network monitoring and management platform.
The company said the following two years saw sales through these partners grow “significantly” and it now wants to capitalize on that success.
“It’s very clear that managed services are the future for the channel,” said Rachel Rothwell, regional director, UK and Ireland, at Zyxel. “Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth with our MSP partners.
“That’s all been down to mutual commitment and the ease of use and growing popularity of Nebula, which has become the core managed services platform for those partners. We’ve seen success in all sectors and we will continue to support those partners and help them to grow.”
She added: “We are also ready to help more partners start making the transition to becoming an MSP, with Nebula as their foundation stone”.
Quality over quantity
Rothwell said that Zyxel is on the lookout for partners that are “enthusiastic and have real potential to grow” – but will only bring a limited number on board.
“We want partners that have a real zest and zeal to develop their managed services and grow their business,” she explained. “We believe that we have a really good program that will help them to do that successfully.
“We’ve proven that it works and with the updates and enhancements we’ve made, we believe it is now even more suited to partners that really want to build a healthy, profitable managed services business for the long term.”
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
Most Popular
By Daniel Todd
Resources
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Thank you for signing up to Channel Pro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.