Cato Networks launches SMB FlexPool to help MSPs scale managed SASE services

Cato Networks has cut the ribbon on SMB FlexPool, a new program designed to help MSPs deliver managed SASE services to small and midsize businesses at scale.

Available to both new and existing MSPs and service providers, the initiative offers access to a pool of Cato licenses that can be gradually allocated across eligible SMB customers as demand evolves.

The model allows partners to create customer accounts, allocate capacity, and activate services through a self-service workflow, while retaining control over customer relationships, service packaging, and support.

In an announcement, Cato said SMB FlexPool aims to remove the operational overhead associated with separate licensing transactions for every customer deployment, allowing partners to onboard customers faster and reallocate capacity as required.

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"MSPs shouldn't have to slow down customer deployments because of licensing and operational overhead,” said Cato Networks’ global channel chief Karl Soderlund.

“SMB FlexPool aims to remove that friction with instant provisioning and flexible pooled licensing, enabling partners to activate new customers while maintaining full control of the customer experience."

Cato Networks provides a converged network and security cloud that brings networking, security and access capabilities together across enterprise environments. The platform offers visibility and control across users, applications, data, and AI interactions.

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The company’s new SMB FlexPool initiative is built on the firm’s managed SASE (MSASE) Partner Platform, which provides MSPs with tools, training, and automation across the partner lifecycle.

Pooled licensing for MSPs

SMB FlexPool’s built-in partner-level capacity and license portability allow MSPs to allocate capacity across eligible SMB customers, as well as reallocate unused capacity as requirements change.

Cato said this approach aims to give MSPs greater flexibility as their customer base and pipeline develop, allowing them to ramp utilization of their purchased capacity in line with staged customer deployments and go-to-market progress.

Partners also retain control over key elements of their customer-facing packages, including their commercial offering, support model, and managed services.

By eliminating the friction associated with individual transactions, Cato said its new partner initiative will help partners move from opportunity to customer-ready service “in seconds.”

SMB FlexPool can be managed through Cato’s new MSASE dashboard in the MSASE Business Center, giving partners a unified view of customer accounts, orders, license usage, invoices, and customer lifecycle activity across both SMB and enterprise customers.

Art Nichols, chief technology officer at Uniti Solutions, said Cato’s new partner model will give the MSP a more efficient and scalable way to deliver managed SASE.

“Instead of managing separate licensing transactions for every new customer, we can provision services in seconds, bring customers online faster, and keep our operations simple as our business expands,” he explained.

“This means our customers benefit from faster deployment, a smoother onboarding experience, and the confidence that their secure network services can scale seamlessly alongside their business.”

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