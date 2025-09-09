Cyber attacks: Can the channel save the day?

Cybersecurity rarely gets the attention it deserves – until it’s too late. A phishing email slips through. A system is locked down. Sensitive client data leaks online.

The fallout can be brutal: financial loss, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, operational disruption, and a collapse in customer trust. For small and medium-sized businesses, the risk is even greater. Most simply don’t have the time, budget, or in-house expertise to keep up with cyber threats, which can quickly become overwhelming.

That’s where the IT channel steps in.

From managed service providers and systems integrators to value-added resellers and local IT partners, channel players act as on-the-ground security teams for businesses that lack in-house expertise, can’t afford dedicated departments, or require enhanced compliance. Their role goes well beyond installing antivirus software or checking off compliance boxes – they embed security into every layer of the business, from devices and data to cloud infrastructure, and translate complex risks into clear, actionable guidance for non-technical teams.

Staying ahead of the game

The best security channel partners are proactive because they would rather prevent a problem than fix it. So they reduce risk by keeping systems updated, patching vulnerabilities, enforcing access controls, and encrypting sensitive data. They help clients identify their biggest security gaps, roll out multi-factor authentication, and spot phishing attempts before they cause harm.

And when something does go wrong – and it often does – they’re already three steps ahead. They know the systems, understand the risk profile, and have an incident response plan ready to go.

Even the best defenses can’t eliminate every risk, especially when human error remains the weakest link. When breaches happen, channel partners act fast. They lead the response, contain the damage, guide recovery, and manage regulatory reporting – often turning a potential crisis into a manageable setback.

More than simply providing technical expertise, channel partners build trust because they are not remote vendors; they offer a service that is deeply embedded in the businesses they support. That familiarity allows them to move quickly, tailor solutions, and align their services with business needs instead of forcing rigid, one-size-fits-all approaches.

They also make technology more approachable. As new tools emerge – from AI-driven defences to advanced cloud infrastructure – channel partners help clients adopt and integrate them with confidence, while supporting teams through change.

Their impact goes beyond security. Many help clients reach new markets, accelerate the rollout of digital tools, and improve service delivery. Increasingly, they’re co-creating solutions with vendors, developing custom integrations, and driving innovation from the inside out.

The channel’s moment

Two recent cases highlight just how critical channel partners are when incidents strike.

In the first, satellite communications provider Viasat discovered that a Chinese-linked cyber-espionage group, “Salt Typhoon” had compromised its networks . An independent channel-affiliated cybersecurity team quickly identified the breach, isolated affected systems, and then collaborated with U.S. authorities to resolve the issue. Although the intrusion was significant, no customer data was impacted, and services remained uninterrupted.

In another example, a cyberattack on Wisconsin-based wireless provider Cellcom knocked out voice and SMS services across the region. Channel partners immediately mobilised, brought in external cybersecurity experts, coordinated with the FBI, and restored core services while protecting customer data.

In both cases, channel partners didn’t just step in to help; they played a frontline role in averting disaster.

As technology gets more complex, it’s clear that the channel has become essential. AI is now baked into many security strategies, cloud adoption keeps rising, and compliance rules are tightening. For many small and medium-sized businesses, it’s a lot to stay on top of – let alone secure properly.

That’s where channel partners come in. They strip away the complexity, manage the risk, and help businesses stay ahead of threats. As managed services grow and security-as-a-service becomes the norm, their role is only set to expand.

But tools alone don’t set great partners apart: it’s their ability to lead before anything breaks, and if it does, to respond fast. The real question isn’t whether the channel can save the day, but whether it can help ensure that day never comes.