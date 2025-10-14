Data at risk: helping your customers close gaps in their supply chain

You can’t outsource accountability, but many organizations are doing just that, often without even realizing it. This is especially the case when it comes to data.

As businesses rely more heavily on third-party suppliers to store, move, and manage their data, the risk of something going wrong multiplies. Whether that’s compliance, the ability to restore lost data, or susceptibility to cyber attack.

But even though we’re continuously reminded that data is our most valuable asset, most companies still lack visibility into how their suppliers handle sensitive information. Just 14% of UK businesses actively review supplier-related risks, according to the UK government's 2025 Cyber Security Breaches Survey .

That’s a problem. But it’s also an opportunity for the channel to step in, take the lead, and help customers close governance gaps before they turn into costly incidents.

The risks: rising threats and low visibility

Most organizations can’t function without sharing data with third parties. Whether it’s for customer support, logistics, marketing, or cloud storage, data inevitably flows outside the company.

But even when internal controls are strong, suppliers may not meet the same standard. Giving external partners access to data increases their organization's potential attack surface, and with it the likelihood of a breach or data loss.

Helping your customers to recognise that reality, and showing them how to monitor and verify the security posture of their suppliers, will strengthen their resilience. It also positions you as a trusted advisor in a space where the risks are real and the stakes are high.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A wake-up call

Although the UK is no longer part of the European Union, when UK organizations work with European data, they must comply with EU rules that govern it. This is true for GDPR, NIS2, and the EU Data Act. And the penalties for not complying can be weighty.

Along with the current geo-political climate, this means that where data is stored, who can access it, and how it’s being governed have become more important. If they haven’t already, UK companies need to evaluate their data residency. This includes the data in their supply chain.

Without clear governance, your customers’ data could be processed or stored across borders by a third party without their knowledge. This puts compliance and trust at risk.

By guiding your customers through a clear assessment of their data landscape, including where data is stored, who has access, and how it’s governed, you can help them build a more secure, compliant supply chain.

Why backup alone isn’t enough for data storage

One of the most critical, and often overlooked, third-party suppliers is the data storage vendor.

In the past, you might have simply asked whether your customers understood their vendor’s backup protocols: How quickly could they recover from an outage or a cyber attack?

But that’s only part of the story now. Backup protects against data loss, not misuse, exposure, or unauthorized access. And in today’s regulatory and threat landscape, that’s simply not enough.

Your customers need to know that their storage vendors have robust governance in place, with clearly defined retention rules, immutable backups, detailed access logs, and auditable processes.

Helping them ask the right questions now could prevent painful consequences later.

Key questions for your vendors

You are in the perfect position to help your customers get to grips with third-party access to their data - so that they feel confident their data is protected, compliant, and well-governed.

Often, all it takes is one conversation to check in, make sure they understand the risks, and guide them towards stronger data resilience.

Try asking them:

Where is customer data stored? Encourage customers to look beyond the term “cloud” and ask their vendors exactly which regions or jurisdictions their data is stored in. This affects which laws apply and whether that data could be accessed or requested by foreign governments or regulatory bodies. Who can access customer data? Help your customers understand which suppliers have access to their data. Which staff members can access, under what circumstances, and how that access is controlled. Are strong identity and access management protocols in place? Is access logged and monitored? What compliance frameworks are supported? Suppliers should support the relevant data protection and industry-specific compliance frameworks, like GDPR, ISO 27001, or HIPAA. Ask if these certifications are regularly reviewed and audited. How are retention, immutability, and auditing handled? Backup is only part of the picture. Your customers also need to know their data can’t be tampered with, altered, or deleted without proper controls. And that there's a clear audit trail if something goes wrong. Can customers easily see and manage data flows across suppliers? With more suppliers in the chain, visibility is key. Do your customers have the tools to track how their data moves between systems and partners, and the power to restrict or revoke access if needed?

A trusted advisor

By asking these questions, you're not just helping your customers protect their data; you're helping them build trust with their own stakeholders. In a climate where digital accountability matters more than ever, organizations that demonstrate care and control over their data will stand out.

By guiding these conversations, you strengthen your own position as a trusted advisor. Someone who goes beyond the sale to support long-term resilience, compliance, and customer confidence.