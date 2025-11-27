Alteryx names former Salesforce, Oracle strategist as new global technology alliances lead

AI and data analytics software vendor Alteryx has announced the appointment of Rajkumar Irudayaraj as senior vice president of global technology and innovation partners.

Irudayaraj will lead the firm’s global technology alliances and innovation partner strategy as it looks to strengthen its partner ecosystem and enable deeper collaboration in the era of AI.

A seasoned industry leader, he brings more than 25 years’ experience of driving transformation across enterprise data platforms, AI, and cloud infrastructure.

His extensive experience includes building and scaling high-growth companies, heading up global product and engineering teams, as well as shaping business strategy at Salesforce, Oracle, and ScaleArc.

In an announcement, Alteryx’s chief revenue officer, Steven Birdsall, said Irudayaraj’s expertise in driving large-scale data and AI innovation will be a key asset as the company expands its partner ecosystem.

“His unique blend of technical depth and business acumen will help us strengthen our leadership in AI and analytics and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners,” he explained.

“We are thrilled to have Rajkumar on board and can’t wait to see the impact he will bring to our partner community.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Irudayaraj joins Alteryx from Salesforce, where he led data and AI product initiatives and played a key role in shaping the firm’s data platform strategy and partner ecosystem.

He also previously served as vice president of global products and strategy at ScaleArc, following a 16-year spell at Oracle in various engineering and product management leadership roles.

Alteryx sharpens AI focus

The industry veteran is now tasked with strengthening Alteryx’s partner ecosystem and driving the impact of AI and analytics for its 8000-strong customer base.

He will work with the firm’s cloud partners, technology ecosystem, and service organizations to help customers modernize their workflows, operationalize their data, and derive greater value from AI implementation.

Commenting on his new role, Irudayaraj described Alteryx’s partners as “core” to its strategy and success at a time when customers are bringing more of their data to the cloud platforms and increasingly embracing AI capabilities.

“As customers bring more of their data into cloud platforms and embrace AI, they’re seeking an ecosystem that helps turn that data into governed, repeatable business outcomes,” he explained.

“Our technology and services partners extend the power of Alteryx into the environments and industries where that work happens every day, combining our automation and analytics engine with their platform, domain, and delivery expertise.

“We’re doubling down on partner-led innovation so that, together, we can help customers move more quickly from AI experiments to production-grade value.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO