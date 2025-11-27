Alteryx names former Salesforce, Oracle strategist as new global technology alliances lead
The former Salesforce and Oracle leader will spearhead Alteryx’s partner strategy as the vendor targets deeper ecosystem collaboration
AI and data analytics software vendor Alteryx has announced the appointment of Rajkumar Irudayaraj as senior vice president of global technology and innovation partners.
Irudayaraj will lead the firm’s global technology alliances and innovation partner strategy as it looks to strengthen its partner ecosystem and enable deeper collaboration in the era of AI.
A seasoned industry leader, he brings more than 25 years’ experience of driving transformation across enterprise data platforms, AI, and cloud infrastructure.
His extensive experience includes building and scaling high-growth companies, heading up global product and engineering teams, as well as shaping business strategy at Salesforce, Oracle, and ScaleArc.
In an announcement, Alteryx’s chief revenue officer, Steven Birdsall, said Irudayaraj’s expertise in driving large-scale data and AI innovation will be a key asset as the company expands its partner ecosystem.
“His unique blend of technical depth and business acumen will help us strengthen our leadership in AI and analytics and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners,” he explained.
“We are thrilled to have Rajkumar on board and can’t wait to see the impact he will bring to our partner community.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Irudayaraj joins Alteryx from Salesforce, where he led data and AI product initiatives and played a key role in shaping the firm’s data platform strategy and partner ecosystem.
He also previously served as vice president of global products and strategy at ScaleArc, following a 16-year spell at Oracle in various engineering and product management leadership roles.
Alteryx sharpens AI focus
The industry veteran is now tasked with strengthening Alteryx’s partner ecosystem and driving the impact of AI and analytics for its 8000-strong customer base.
He will work with the firm’s cloud partners, technology ecosystem, and service organizations to help customers modernize their workflows, operationalize their data, and derive greater value from AI implementation.
Commenting on his new role, Irudayaraj described Alteryx’s partners as “core” to its strategy and success at a time when customers are bringing more of their data to the cloud platforms and increasingly embracing AI capabilities.
“As customers bring more of their data into cloud platforms and embrace AI, they’re seeking an ecosystem that helps turn that data into governed, repeatable business outcomes,” he explained.
“Our technology and services partners extend the power of Alteryx into the environments and industries where that work happens every day, combining our automation and analytics engine with their platform, domain, and delivery expertise.
“We’re doubling down on partner-led innovation so that, together, we can help customers move more quickly from AI experiments to production-grade value.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
- Tech consulting market tipped to surpass $400bn in global revenue in 2026
- Wasabi has big plans for its EMEA partner program in 2026
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Microsoft launches Fara-7B, a new 'agentic' small language model that lives on your PC
News The new Fara-7B model is designed to takeover your mouse and keyboard
-
The Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters group is targeting Zendesk customers
News The group appears to be infecting support and help-desk personnel with remote access trojans and other forms of malware
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
Nozomi Networks eyes channel growth with double executive appointment
News Matthew Cowell has been named as VP of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold becomes VP of global partner and channel sales
-
Illumio partners with Kyndryl to accelerate zero trust adoption
News The collaboration pairs Illumio’s AI-powered threat containment with Kyndryl’s microsegmentation services to deliver security and compliance gains
-
HPE launches first phase of new-look Partner Ready Vantage program
News The IT giant’s freshly unified channel initiative combines its legacy programs into a single framework
-
Darktrace bolsters expansion plans with double C-suite appointment
News Industry veteran Samun Raju joins the security vendor as CFO, while former KnowBe4 executive Hein Hellemons becomes CRO
-
Heavy workloads and botched digital initiatives are causing ‘transformation fatigue’ – and enterprises risk losing top talent if they don’t change their ways
News Digital transformation “fatigue” is becoming a real problem as enterprises look to modernize at rapid pace
-
Cohesity appoints new channel development lead for UK, Ireland, and Benelux
News Harvey Smith will lead the data security provider’s partner strategy as it looks to help partners evolve beyond a pure tech sales model
-
Pipedrive eyes new growth following C-suite shakeup
News Joe Futty, Steven Quach, and Jonny Carroll join the CRM vendor’s executive team