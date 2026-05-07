The sovereignty gap: why MSPs must rethink recovery in the SaaS era

As the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Network and Information Systems Directive 2 (NIS2) reshape Europe’s regulatory landscape, data sovereignty is no longer a legal abstraction - it is becoming a practical and operational responsibility for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Customers are no longer asking where their data is stored. Instead, they are asking who controls it, how quickly it can be recovered, and whether that recovery will stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

These questions are landing directly with service providers managing SaaS applications, backup, and critical data environments. Sovereignty is no longer a compliance checkbox; it needs to be a core part of the service MSPs are expected to deliver.

From infrastructure management to data custodianship

For many organizations, MSPs now sit at the center of the data protection strategy. They manage SaaS environments, oversee backup, and ensure continuity in the event of disruption. This shifts their role significantly, meaning MSPs are no longer just operators of infrastructure; they are custodians of data control.

The challenge is that sovereignty is still often framed as a question of jurisdiction. However, in reality, it is operational. It depends on whether data can be accessed, controlled, and recovered when systems fail or access is lost.

From uptime and capacity to resilience

Historically, MSP offerings have been built around availability, performance, and cost efficiency. Uptime and capacity defined value, and backup was often treated as a background function.

That model is changing.

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Regulation and customer expectations are driving a move toward demonstrable resilience. It is no longer enough to say data is protected - MSPs must prove that it can be recovered, within defined timeframes, and under real-world conditions.

Operational data reinforces this shift. We recently published the Keepit Annual Data Report 2026, which shows that:

Some 90% of restore actions are single-file recoveries, reflecting how frequently real-world data loss occurs

Most restore activity happens during working hours, highlighting that recovery is an everyday operational need, not a rare event

Resilience is not theoretical; it is tested daily in small but critical ways, and MSPs are increasingly expected to support that reality.

The hidden dependency risk in SaaS

The widespread adoption of SaaS has made recovery more complex.

Most organizations rely on multiple SaaS platforms to run critical parts of their business, often assuming those platforms provide comprehensive data protection. In reality, responsibility is shared.

SaaS providers ensure availability, but long-term data protection and recoverability often sit elsewhere. For MSPs, this introduces a dependency risk that is not always visible to customers.

If access to a SaaS platform is disrupted, whether by cyber incident, misconfiguration, or outage, recovery may be constrained by the platform itself. This creates the sovereignty gap: the difference between having data stored somewhere and having meaningful control over it when it matters most.

A maturity gap and an opportunity to guide readiness

Restore behavior scales with organization size, according to our research. Indeed, 28% of SMBs restore regularly, versus 91% of commercial and 95% of enterprise organizations.

This is often a natural outcome of resourcing - larger firms have more dedicated IT capacity, while SMBs may treat restores as an “as-needed” task. Even major outage events didn’t produce a measurable increase in restore testing, showing that awareness alone doesn’t create routine readiness.

That’s where MSPs and vendors can make the difference: lightweight, guided recovery checks that build confidence quickly and raise maturity over time - supported by assistance that helps admins take the right steps when it matters.

Designing services for sovereignty

Closing the sovereignty gap requires a rethink of service design.

Sovereignty cannot be addressed through policy alone. It must be embedded into how services are built and delivered. That means:

Ensuring data can be recovered independently of the primary SaaS environment

Reducing reliance on single vendors or platforms

Regularly testing recovery processes

Providing customers with clear visibility into recovery capabilities

It also means answering increasingly detailed questions. What happens if access to a SaaS platform is lost? How quickly can data be restored? Where are the dependencies in the recovery chain?

These are no longer theoretical scenarios. They are becoming part of standard due diligence, particularly in regulated industries.

From service provision to assurance

As expectations evolve, so too does the role of the MSP. Providers are moving beyond managing infrastructure to delivering assurance.

Customers are no longer simply buying services; they are seeking confidence that their data is protected, operations remain uninterrupted, and regulatory obligations are met.

Conversations that once centered on speed, capacity, and cost are now shifting toward reliability, governance, and responsibility.

For MSPs, this shift presents a clear opportunity. Those who can define and deliver a credible sovereignty strategy will stand out in a market where performance alone is no longer enough. The ability to demonstrate ownership, stability, and continuity is becoming the differentiator.

Sovereignty redefined

Data sovereignty is evolving. It is no longer defined solely by where data resides, but by whether organizations can truly manage and restore it when it matters most.

For MSPs, this is a turning point. Those that move beyond uptime and capacity, and instead design for continuity, autonomy, and restoration, will be best placed to meet both regulatory demands and rising customer expectations.