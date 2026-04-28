Monetizing the quantum shift: 11 PQC channel opportunities

When I first started Unsung in 2011, one of the most important steps we took was engaging channel partners who were developing innovative solutions to what was then a specialized and somewhat niche set of problems. However, in my experience, I have never seen a revenue opportunity as large as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which is set to fundamentally alter existing assumptions regarding the foundational layers of cybersecurity.

Quantum computing isn’t a theoretical concern, as within the next decade, quantum machines will be capable of breaking the encryption that underpins virtually every secure channel in use today.

Because the quantum journey is just beginning, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for channel partners to cement themselves as sovereign risk advisors on the many implications this transformational technology will have.

What strikes me most about the PQC discussion is how few organizations have started preparing. Not because they are complacent, but because they genuinely do not know where to begin, and other things are taking their focus. That gap is where channel partners can step in. Not as product resellers, but as sovereign risk advisers helping clients navigate the most complex cryptographic transition in modern computing history.

Why this matters for the channel

PQC touches every layer of the technology stack: certificates, keys, hardware security modules, firmware, applications, and the trust architectures that hold it all together. Most enterprise environments run a patchwork of cryptographic implementations built up over years, often with different standards, limited documentation, and no centralized inventory of what algorithms are in use or where.

If you do not know what algorithms are running across your environment, how do you know where the most vulnerable spots are? And if quantum computers can break those algorithms, you do not know what might be broken until it is too late.

This complexity is precisely why PQC represents such a significant opportunity for channel partners. As trusted advisors, you can go beyond technology selection. You can walk into a customer’s environment and assess what they have, help them understand what is at risk, and build a practical roadmap for transition without breaking the systems they rely on every day.

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Partners who invest in building this capability now will position themselves as the advisers their clients turn to when PQC inevitably moves from a boardroom talking point to a firm compliance requirement.

The 11 PQC revenue opportunities for the channel

The channel has several logical entry points into the post-quantum transition. The most immediate is simply helping clients understand what they currently have, naturally flowing into PQC strategy and transition roadmapping. But the real, long-term revenue opportunities lie in executing these 11 specific channel opportunities:

Consultancy and readiness assessments. Preparing the groundwork through deep-dive crypto inventories, key lifecycle mapping, and PQC risk assessments ahead of looming regulatory mandates. Deploying crypto-service gateways. Implementing gateways to centralize cryptographic policy and abstract applications away from specific HSMs to enable true crypto-agility. HSM upgrades and hybrid deployments. Swapping or augmenting legacy physical HSMs, introducing hosted or cloud-based HSM and KMS solutions, and implementing hybrid classical plus PQC schemes without breaking existing applications. Managed cryptographic services. Operating central key management systems, HSMs, and crypto-gateways as a managed service for organizations that lack in-house crypto-engineering capacity. Regulated industry compliance packages. Building tailored, packaged offerings for highly regulated sectors such as finance, critical infrastructure, and the public sector, where bodies like the NCSC are actively pushing PQC timelines. 6. Estate-wide discovery and migration. Capitalising on initiatives like the NCSC’s PQC pilot, which actively funds partners to build comprehensive migration plans across an organisation’s entire estate, including applications, protocols, and third-party vendors. PKI and machine identity modernisation. Upgrading certificate authorities, OCSP, enrolment processes, and certificate profiles to support hybrid and PQC for internal PKI, code signing, IoT, and mTLS. IAM and SSO transitions. Upgrading identity gateways and transitioning SAML, OIDC, OAuth, token signing, and session protection to hybrid and PQC models. Network and edge security alignment. Deploying PQC-ready hybrid TLS, VPNs, load balancers, API gateways, web proxies, and email security to align with government security timelines. Data-at-rest and long-term archiving. Upgrading storage encryption, database TDE, and backup and archiving KMS integrations, specifically for data where retention windows run into decades and face Harvest Now, Decrypt Later risks. Application modernization. Refactoring legacy in-house applications that roll their own crypto or bind directly to outdated libraries, migrating them to modern, crypto-agile abstractions and vendor SDKs.

NIST deadlines are driving buying decisions

NIST’s PQC roadmap mandates the deprecation of current algorithms by 2030 to 2035, which accelerates compliance timelines for government and regulated enterprises. CISOs are already facing immense board-level pressure for a PQC transition plan, and that creates immediate market demand, especially within highly governed organizations.

Channel partners who can step in now with credible frameworks and proven vendor solutions will win this business.

Adversaries are actively executing Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks today, stealing long-term, high-value encrypted data with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computing matures. Intelligence agencies have confirmed this is already happening, which means that your regulated clients’ data is already at risk.

It's a multi-year journey, cement now

PQC readiness is a multi-year journey; partners who build their expertise and client trust today will own this space as the market accelerates. Effectively, this is really happening, and channel partners have a choice between cementing themselves as the trusted advisor who anticipated the future problems or if they don’t, a competitor will step in.

None of this requires a partner to become an expert overnight. It does require a willingness to invest in understanding the domain, to partner with specialist firms who live and breathe PKI and cryptographic infrastructure, and to start those conversations with clients now rather than waiting until mandated deadlines force a reactive scramble.