HPE selects CrowdStrike to safeguard high-performance AI workloads
The security vendor joins HPE’s Unleash AI partner program, bringing Falcon security capabilities to HPE Private Cloud AI
Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has been selected for HPE’s Unleash AI partner program to deliver end-to-end protection for high-performance AI initiatives.
The collaboration will see the CrowdStrike Falcon platform integrated into HPE Private Cloud AI – the company’s turnkey AI factory co-developed with Nvidia – to equip customers with unified endpoint, identity, cloud, and data protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
CrowdStrike’s addition to HPE’s Unleash AI program builds on the companies’ existing collaborative efforts to secure end-to-end AI initiatives – including large language models (LLMs) powered by Nvidia. The pair’s wider strategic partnership features integrations between the Falcon platform and HPE software, including HPE Zerto and HPE OpsRamp.
The move also broadens CrowdStrike’s established partnership with Nvidia, which focuses on delivering always-on AI agents for tackling enterprise security.
In an announcement, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, Daniel Bernard, said the company’s selection by HPE is a reflection of its security leadership in the AI era.
“HPE’s recognition underscores what customers tell us every day: CrowdStrike is the platform of record for protecting AI workloads, agents, infrastructure, and data,” he commented. “Together with HPE and NVIDIA, we’re uniting performance, scale, and security to help enterprises build trusted AI from the ground up.”
HPE Unleash AI
Back in 2024, HPE released its Private Cloud AI platform, a turnkey, cloud-based AI factory designed to help organizations deploy and simplify the process of operationalizing generative AI applications and virtual assistants.
To complement the offering, the company also introduced the Unleash AI partner program to connect Private Cloud AI customers with independent software vendors ISVs), systems integrators (SIs), and service providers operating across the data and AI application layers of the tech stack.
The initiative sees partner solutions curated and pre-validated to run in HPE Private Cloud AI with the aim of speeding customers’ time-to-value and driving gains across AI use cases.
“Through the HPE Unleash AI partner program, we’re bringing together trusted innovators like CrowdStrike to help enterprises confidently operationalize AI,” said Robin Braun, HPE’s vice president of AI business development for hybrid cloud.
“CrowdStrike’s AI-native platform and its proven integrations with HPE and Nvidia exemplify how we’re enabling secure, high-performance AI for customers.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
