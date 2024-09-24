Keeper Security names James Edwards as senior director of engineering

Zero trust and zero knowledge cybersecurity specialist Keeper Security has announced the appointment of James Edwards as its new senior director of engineering.

A seasoned industry leader, Edwards adds a wealth of experience in the creation and management of innovative security products and IT management platforms. He joins the business from cybersecurity firm Delinea, where he served as director of software engineering for more than six years.

He also previously held the role of director of software development at Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services, as well as senior positions at both Symantec and Altiris.

In an announcement, Keeper Security said Edwards’ extensive expertise in software development and engineering management will see him play a key role in the company’s development going forward.

“We are pleased to welcome James to Keeper as our senior director of engineering,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security.

“His vast experience in engineering and product development will help us further our mission to provide industry-leading Privileged Access Management (PAM) without the complexity of traditional PAM solutions.

“We look forward to James’ contributions as we deepen our position as an innovative leader in cybersecurity.”

Everything you need to know about Keeper Security

Founded in 2009, Chicago-headquartered Keeper Security specializes in credential security and data protection solutions to aid customers with identity and access management.

KeeperPAM, the firm’s zero-trust privileged access management platform, integrates with the tech stack to help prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs, and ensure compliance.

Edwards’ appointment comes amid strong growth for the company, as well as industry recognition for its platform and enterprise password manager solution.

Commenting on his new role, Edwards highlighted the increasing need for cybersecurity capabilities - such as enterprise password management, secrets management, and privileged connection management – as the number of cyber attacks continues to ramp up year-on-year.

“As the threat landscape evolves at an alarming rate, the need for PAM capabilities increases,” he said. “Yet traditional PAM products are expensive, overly complex and difficult to deploy – creating barriers to adoption.

“Keeper is leading the way toward the future of PAM with a solution that is cost-effective, fast provisioning, easy to use, provides pervasive visibility and is built with world-class security. I’m delighted to join Keeper’s talented team on their mission to build world-class, user-centric cybersecurity software.”