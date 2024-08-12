Rubrik and Mandiant plan to transform incident response with new deal

Rubrik has struck up a new partnership and technology integration with Mandiant, in a move the zero trust data security specialist said will speed up customers’ threat detection and recovery times.

The collaboration will see Mandiant Threat Intelligence integrated directly into Rubrik Security Cloud and Rubrik Clean Room Recovery on Google Cloud, while the companies will also partner their respective ransomware response and incident response teams to bolster customer support.

These three pillars of the partnership aim to reduce the length of time between compromise to detection, which, according to Mandiant’s M-Trends 2024 report, currently stands at a median of ten days.

In an announcement, Rubrik said the partnership will proactively leverage indicators of compromise learned from some of the most impactful breaches to boost cyber resilience.

“Organizations have been responding to ransomware attacks with months-long recovery processes, which can result in irreparable damage to the business,” explained Steve Stone, head of Rubrik Zero Labs.

“With Mandiant, we are able to demonstrably lessen the impact window of ransomware attacks while simultaneously increasing the capabilities available to customers in need — from threat intelligence to rapid access to incident response teams. Together, we connect the dots in a time of crisis to deliver true cyber resilience.”

Rubrik-Mandiant integration

With Mandiant Threat Intelligence now integrated directly into Rubrik’s Security Cloud, Rubrik Enterprise Edition customers can now utilize Mandiant’s detection capabilities to identify and tackle ransomware, malware, and malicious intrusions before they execute destructive activity.

Rubrik said its threat hunting and threat monitoring capabilities will work to identify a safe recovery point by automatically applying thousands of knowledge points provided by Mandiant against every Rubrik backup.

The partnership also covers potential backdoor reinfection attack avenues that may be present post-backup, with Rubrik Clean Room Recovery enabling organizations to recover and store their data in a clean Google Cloud environment or multi-cloud environments for further flexibility.

Incident response

Additionally, Rubrik and Mandiant are bringing together their respective incident response teams to provide joint customers with stronger investigative and recovery support.

Rubrik’s Ransomware Response Team will provide expertise in data recovery and backup expertise, while Mandiant’s Incident Response team will respond to active breaches and enhance organizational incident response capabilities.

“This partnership will enable organizations leveraging Rubrik’s backup solutions to identify threats in their backups powered by Mandiant’s industry leading threat detection and intelligence,” said Steve Elovitz, director at Mandiant Consulting.

“Together, we can help organizations before, during, and after cyber attacks to ensure businesses can respond quickly and get back up and running as soon as possible.”